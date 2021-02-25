‘The Mandalorian’ Golden Globes upset? It would be the first show in 25 years to win Best Drama on its only nomination

Could “The Mandalorian” win Best Drama Series at the Golden Globes? Since “The Crown” has the most nominations of any show (six), most of our users expect it to prevail. But not all of them. Several are betting on the Disney+ “Star Wars” spinoff to upset even though it has no other nominations. How hard is it to win Best Drama Series on your only bid? Well, no show has done it in 25 years.

The last series to pull it off was “Party of Five” at the Globes held in 1996. That FOX family drama actually earned two nominations in a row for Best Drama Series without any acting noms to show for it, winning on its first try. It’s anomalous that the show won that prize without an acting bid, especially since it was a character-driven show that made stars out of Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

It would be less strange for “Mandalorian” to do it. The action-adventure series is best known for its protagonist (Pedro Pascal) who hardly ever shows his face and its scene-stealing puppet (Baby Yoda). And the Globes don’t have categories for writing, directing or crafts where the series could clean up like at the Emmys, so the Hollywood Foreign Press could genuinely adore the show without voting for it anywhere else.

As of this writing, two of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed think “The Mandalorian” will usurp “The Crown”: Matthew Jacobs (Huffington Post) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). Also betting on it are five of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s nominations and five of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the results from the last two years’ predictions.

It could be especially helped by the Golden Globes’ bias for newness. “The Crown” is nominated for its fourth season and has won the top prize before; winning again now would be unprecedented. Meanwhile, “Mandalorian” is nominated for the first time for its second season, which concluded on December 18 and thus is the most recent nominee in the category. That momentum could make it a stealth heavyweight despite its relative shortfall in nominations. Never count out the bounty hunter.

