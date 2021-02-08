‘The Mandalorian’: Why underperforming at SAG and Golden Globes won’t stop Season 2 from storming Emmys

“The Mandalorian” received some mixed news during the recent nomination dumps from the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. Some folks will be inclined to drop Season 2 of the hit Disney Plus series from their upcoming Emmy predictions because of the snubs. Don’t follow those people, because “The Mandalorian” is sure to have a massive rebound at the Emmys.

After being skunked for Season 1, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave “The Mandalorian” its first Golden Globe nomination with a bid for Best Drama Series. It’s an impressive achievement considering the Globes are famous for fawning over freshman shows. Excitement from this nomination was undercut slightly because Pedro Pascal was snubbed in Best Drama Actor. Gold Derby’s combined odds had predicted him to reap his first Globe bid.

Disappointment continued with the SAG nominations. Pascal was once again missing from the Drama Actor lineup and the series’ cast was shut out of Drama Ensemble. It did manage to score in Stunt Ensemble, however.

Any “Star Wars” fans lamenting these misses should fear not. In some ways, the snubs for Pascal should have been expected. A character whose face is hidden by a helmet for much of his screen time will always be a tough sell to awards voters. Since Season 2 depicts Din Djarin learning that not all Mandalorians are so religious about helmet wearing, perhaps the writers can provide Pascal an Emmy worthy moment in Season 3 where viewers get to see his face.

Besides Pascal, the other cast members of “The Mandalorian” only appear sporadically. Indeed, their sole acting nomination at the recent Emmys was in Guest Actor for Giancarlo Esposito. He will have to compete in Drama Supporting Actor for Season 2 thanks to an increased episode count, but the guest acting Emmy races could still be hotly competitive for the “Star Wars” series. Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff and Bill Burr all provided acclaimed performances worthy of nominations.

Most of “The Mandalorian’s” 15 Emmy nominations last year were from below the line races. Those are categories that the Golden Globes don’t have for their TV awards. It’s easy to see the Mando team repeating their bids in races like Cinematography, Editing, Original Score, Production Design and Visual Effects.

“The Mandalorian” would not be the only hit series to underperform at the Golden Globes before dominating the Emmys. For three separate years, TV juggernaut “Game of Thrones” made it into the HFPA lineup for Best Drama series without a single other nomination. We all know that watercooler series eventually became the most nominated drama in Emmy history. Expect “The Mandalorian” to follow suit and blast its way into the upcoming Emmy race.

