4 reasons why Timothy Olyphant can win the Emmy for ‘The Mandalorian’

Over the last two decades, Timothy Olyphant has managed to make a career out of playing impossibly cool lawmen in a number of Emmy-winning TV shows, including HBO’s “Deadwood” and FX’s “Justified.” His surprising turn as yet another marshal in the Season 2 premiere of “The Mandalorian” quickly became yet another memorable character to add to the list. But can he finally take this skill of his and turn it into Emmy gold?

Olyphant is nominated for Best Drama Guest Actor at the Emmys and is currently in second place in Gold Derby’s combined odds behind Charles Dance, who is nominated for his portrayal of Lord Louis Mountbatten on Netflix’s “The Crown.” Sitting in third place is Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”), who won an Emmy in 2016 for his turn as Johnnie Cochran on “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Rounding out the field are Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”) and Don Cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), the latter of whom is an 11-time nominee who had approximately two minutes of screen time in the Marvel drama.

Although there are just three Experts currently predicting Olyphant to win (in comparison to six for Dance), there are still several reasons I believe he could pull it off. Here’s why I’m still rooting for television’s best lawman.

1. His episode of “The Mandalorian” would have fallen apart without him

The best performances are those that when you look back on them, you realize they could not have been done by anyone else. When it comes to the character of Cobb Vanth in “Chapter 9: The Marshal” of “The Mandalorian,” Olyphant gives one of those performances. He is so good in the role of the Marshal that if you remove him from the equation, the rest of the episode simply threatens to crumble like it was made of sand. From the confident way he walks to the way he delivers his lines with a sly sense of self-awareness — Olyphant clearly knows that his success in this role relies somewhat on viewers knowing his filmography — he nails every beat in such a way that you might just remember him more than you remember the overall storyline. In the end, Olyphant left his mark as much on “The Mandalorian” as he did the audience watching at home.

2. The field is wide open

Making the possibility of an Olyphant win even greater is the fact the race for Best Drama Guest Actor is fairly wide open this year. Ron Cephas Jones, a two-time champ and the reigning winner in the category for “This Is Us,” did not submit this year. If he were in this lineup, we’d be having a different conversation, but as it stands, Olyphant is a strong contender even though he’s not in first place in the odds, and here’s why…

3. History is not on the current frontrunner’s side

Dance has been leading the category for a while. But at the risk of sounding like a broken record, we also know that Emmy voters do not love “The Crown” the way the public seems to, at least prior to Season 4. Seven actors have received nominations for the first three seasons, but only two have actually walked away with something to show for it: Claire Foy, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II during the show’s first two seasons, and John Lithgow, who portrayed Winston Churchill. Not since the former won for her work in Season 2 has an actor from the series been crowned a winner. That being said, “The Crown,” the drama series favorite, has nine acting nominations this year and is predicted to earn multiple wins. But the guest categories are where we often get surprises, like Jones’ victory last year when he was in fifth place in the odds or two years ago when Cherry Jones, who was in third, was shocked herself that she had won for her brief appearance on “The Handmaid’s Tale.” So, if we consider Dance’s odds, they are likely lower than they appear to be upon first glance. It would be very easy for Olyphant to sneak in and take the Emmy, especially if he the vote-split possibility between him Weathers is minimal.

4. A win would make up for snubbing Olyphant’s work on “Justified” (and more)

This has nothing to do with Olyphant’s work on “The Mandalorian,” but given the similarities between this role and that of Raylan Givens, the deputy U.S. marshal Olyphant portrayed for six seasons of “Justified,” I would be remiss to not at didn’t at least mention it. After all, it is impossible to look back on the stellar body of work Olyphant put together for “Justified” and not see that it was likely the reason the “Mandalorian” role even came his way. And it is impossible to not still feel slighted by the fact Emmy voters overlooked his performance at nearly every turn. He received just one nomination throughout the show’s run– in 2011, for the show’s excellent second season — and he lost to Kyle Chandler of “Friday Night Lights.” Now, it’s difficult to argue against Chandler’s win for the final season of the acclaimed football drama, but Olyphant turned in similarly excellent performances throughout the rest of the show’s run and not once was he ever able to sneak back into the Best Drama Actor field. A win here, for another witty marshal character, would alleviate some of the anger that still remains in my (and many fans’) heart.

It would also work to eliminate some of the annoyance left over from one of the greatest blown opportunities in Emmy history. Both Fox and Olyphant’s team failed to submit him for Best Comedy Guest Actor for his performance on the underseen but incredibly funny comedy “The Grinder” in 2016. Olyphant, who played a fictional version of himself opposite Rob Lowe, stole every scene he was in, showing off the excellent comedy chops he rarely seems to get to use on screen. He won the Critics Choice Award for the performance and certainly deserved to have been in the running for an Emmy, so a win in the corresponding drama category this year would, at the very least, make the memory of such an unforgivable oversight a little less painful.

