Will ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ stage a box office shakedown or swim with the fishes?

The highly anticipated “The Sopranos” movie prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark,” makes its grand debut on Friday, both in theaters and on HBO Max. Director Alan Taylor and screenwriters David Chase and Lawrence Konner return to the mafia world of Newark, New Jersey to tell the story of Tony Soprano’s upbringing in the ’60s and ’70s. This time around, Tony is played by Michael Gandolfini, real-life son of James Gandolfini, who died in 2013. “The Sopranos” aired on HBO between 1999 and 2007 and won a total of 21 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series twice (2004 and 2007).

Will Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Many Saints of Newark" stage a box office shakedown or swim with the fishes?

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton) has commanded the box office four weekends in a row now. The comic book flick from Marvel and Disney has so far amassed a total of $196 million, a pandemic record, with no signs of stopping. Simu Liu stars as the titular martial artist who was trained by his father to be an assassin, but who later left the Ten Rings organization and goes by the name Shaun in San Francisco.

“Dear Evan Hansen” (dir. Stephen Chbosky) from Universal Pictures had a rocky start, only raking in $7.5 million during its first weekend. The coming-of-age film is based on the Tony-winning musical about a teenager (played by Ben Platt) with social anxiety whose life is upended after a schoolmate commits suicide. Can it perform better in Week 2?

Also opening wide on October 1 are a couple of big-budget sequels: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (dir. Andy Serkis) from Sony Pictures Entertainment and “The Addams Family 2” (dir. Greg Tiernan) from United Artists Releasing.

