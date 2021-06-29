‘The Many Saints of Newark’ trailer shows Michael Gandolfini as Tony Soprano

Fans of “The Sopranos” woke up this morning to good news: the very first trailer for “The Many Saints of Newark,” the long-gestating prequel film from “Sopranos” creator David Chase that’s coming to HBO Max and movie theaters on October 1.

Set in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the new film tracks the origins of Tony Soprano and his upbringing in New Jersey with Michael Gandolfini playing the role made famous by his late father, James Gandolfini. Filling other major roles familiar to longtime devotees of “The Sopranos” are Vera Farmiga (as Livia Soprano, played famously by Nancy Marchand in the original series), Alessandro Nivola (as Dickie Moltisanti), Jon Bernthal (as Johnny Boy Soprano, Tony’s father), John Magaro (as Silvio Dante, played by Stevie Van Zandt on the show), Corey Stoll (as Junior Soprano, played by Dominic Chianese on the HBO original), and Billy Magnussen (potentially as Paulie Walnuts, played by Tony Sirico on the show). “The Many Saints of Newark” also stars Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom Jr. in unknown roles.

All the characters are featured in the trailer, but Michael Gandolfini’s young Tony and Nivola’s Dickie take the main focus. “David Chase wrote me the role of a lifetime,” Nivola said to Entertainment Weekly in a previous interview. “Far and away, filming this movie was the most exciting thing in my career so far. It’s an incredibly nuanced, violent, funny, charming, scary, morally confused person, and it was an absolute joy to play.”

He added, “I have really high hopes about the film. What David did was to tell an origin story of Tony Soprano through a character that was dead before the series and that is such a surprising way of going about it. And the late ’60s mob movie is the stuff of dreams. Everyone was at the top of their game. The only infuriating thing is how long we have to wait.”

“The Sopranos” aired from 1999 through 2007 and received 111 Emmy Award nominations, winning 21 times. The series won Best Drama twice, while James Gandolfini received Best Actor in a Drama three times. Based on the academy rules that carried over from last year’s coronavirus-impacted eligibility — which allowed for streaming movies to compete for Oscars — “The Many Saints of Newark” will qualify for the 2022 Academy Awards.

