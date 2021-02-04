‘The Masked Dancer’ New Clues For SemiFinals Top 4: Cotton Candy, Tulip, Sloth, Zebra

“The Masked Dancer” is only two episodes from crowning the first winner of the Diamond Mask. Just four of the celebrities who started off season 1 of this spin-off of “The Masked Singer” are still in the competition. The contestants disguised as Cotton Candy, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra will compete again on the semifinals, which will air on FOX on February 10.

If you want to know the names of the famous faces hiding beneath the masks of the Top 4 take a scroll through the photo gallery above. We’ve compiled “The Masked Dancer” clues, guesses and spoilers for all the contestants. After you take a look at all of these, including our best guesses as to the true identities of each of “The Masked Dancer” contestants, be sure to sound off with your theories in the comments section below.

The Top 4 havemade it this far in the competition by impressing the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) with their dancing skills. Their most recent appearance was as part of the Top 5 competing on the February 3 episode. That show ended with the ouster of Exotic Bird, who was revealed by host Craig Robinson to be “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks.

