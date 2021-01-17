‘The Masked Dancer’ clues for Super 6

“The Masked Dancer” has only aired three episodes but we already know three of the celebrities who will contend in the Super 6 semi-final. They are disguised as Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra and compete as part of Group B. This trio of talent made it to this stage of the competition on the episode that aired January 13. That installment of this spin-off of “The Masked Singer” concluded with the ouster of Moth. She was revealed to be Elizabeth Smart.

On January 20, the four remaining celebrities in Group A — Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip — will once again take to the stage and deliver some toe-tapping routines in episode 4. The fifth contestant in Group A, Disco Ball, spun out of control and was sent home on the December 27 premiere. He turned out to be Ice-T, the rapper turned TV star (“Law & Order: SVU”).

Group B had first performed on January 6. The first of the five contenders from this roster to be eliminated was Ice Cube. He didn’t melt the hearts of the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) and was revealed by host Craig Robinson to be Bill Nye, “The Science Guy.”

We’ve catalogued “The Masked Dancer” clues for all the contestants in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through to see the spoilers we’ve learned about the true identities of each of them to date. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their real names.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Dancer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.