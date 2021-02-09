‘The Masked Dancer’ Fresh Clues For Top 4: Cotton Candy, Tulip, Sloth, Zebra

Only four of the 10 celebrities competing on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer” are still standing. The Top 4 toe-tapping contenders for the Diamond Mask are disguised as Cotton Candy, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra. They continue to impress the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) with their dancing skills.

They will face off again on the Top 4 semi-final on February 10. These celebrities made it to this stage of the competition by avoiding elimination at the end of the quarter-final on February 3. That episode of this spin-off of “The Masked Singer” ended with the elimination of Exotic Bird. As we predicted in “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, she was revealed by host Craig Robinson to be “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks.

If you’re wondering about the names of the famous faces hidden beneath the masks of the remaining four contestants on “The Masked Dancer,” take a scroll through the photo gallery above. We’ve gathered together in one place all of “The Masked Dancer” clues, guesses and spoilers. After you take a look through these be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Dancer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.