‘The Masked Dancer’ new clues for Top 5: Cotton Candy, Tulip, Zebra …

“The Masked Dancer” has cut the competition in half with only 5 of the original 10 contestants still in the running to win season 1. The five celebrities still standing will compete again on the Top 5 quarter-final on February 3. They are disguised as Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra. They made it this far in the competition by winning over the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) on the January 27 show.

That episode of this spin-off of “The Masked Singer” ended with the elimination of Hammerhead. As we predicted in “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, he was revealed by host Craig Robinson to be “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino. If you’re wondering who are hidden beneath the masks of the remaining five contenders for the Diamond Mask, take a scroll through the photo gallery above.

We’ve catalogued “The Masked Dancer” clues for all the contestants. After you take a look at all of these, including our best guesses as to the true identities of each of them, be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

