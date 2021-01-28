‘The Masked Dancer’ new clues for Super 6: Cotton Candy, Tulip, Zebra …

After only four episodes season 1 of “The Masked Dancer” is already down to the quarter-finals. Of the 10 celebrities who started in this competition, four have been sent home by the judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale). That leaves just six contestants still in the hunt for the Diamond Mask. They compete again on the January 27 episode. Wondering who they are?

Scroll through the photo gallery above for Super 6 spoilers. We’ve gathered together all of “The Masked Dancer” clues to date. We’ve included both the guesses by the judges and us of the true identities of the competitors. We did a good job nailing the names of the first four famous faces who were revealed by host Craig Robinson: Disco Ball (Ice-T), Ice Cube (Bill Nye), Moth (Elizabeth Smart) and Cricket (Brian McKnight).

The six contestants still standing first competed in two groups. The trio that made it through two rounds as Group A are masquerading as Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip. They were last seen on episode 4 on January 20. The remaining three contenders from Group B — Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra — have not danced since episode 3 on January 13.

