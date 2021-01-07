‘The Masked Dancer’ first clues for Cotton Candy, Ice Cube, Moth, Sloth …

Episode 2 of “The Masked Dancer” will showcase the five remaining celebrities competing in this spin-off of “The Masked Dancer.” They will be disguised as Cotton Candy, Ice Cube Moth, Sloth and Zebra when they take to the stage and deliver some toe-tapping routines.

On the December 27 premiere, the first five contestants contended. Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip got the go-ahead to continue in the competition. The fifth entry, Disco Ball, spun out of control and was sent home by the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) and revealed by host Craig Robinson to be rapper turned actor Ice-T (“Law & Order: SVU”).

We’ve catalogued the clues for all the contestants in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through to see the spoilers we’ve learned about the true identities of each of them to date. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their real names.

