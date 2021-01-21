‘The Masked Dancer’ fresh clues for Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Tulip …

“The Masked Dancer” is a mystery in more ways than one. The Group B semi-final aired on January 13 while the four remaining celebrities in Group A (Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip) don’t face off until episode 4 on January 20. But don’t worry: we’ve got you covered with the clues for all the contestants. Scroll through the photo gallery above for spoilers of the real names of all “The Masked Dancer” contestants. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their true identities.

The five celebrities in Group A performed on the December 27 premiere. Episode 1 concluded with the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) deciding to send Disco Ball home. He was revealed by host Craig Robinson to be Ice-T, the rapper turned TV star (“Law & Order: SVU”). One of the other four will be eliminated on Wednesday in the Group A Playoff, “So You Think You Can Mask.”

On January 6, the five celebrities in Group B made their debuts as Cotton Candy, Ice Cube, Moth, Sloth and Zebra. Ice Cube failed to melt the hearts of the judges and turned out to be Bill Nye, “The Science Guy.” In last week’s playoff, it was Moth who molted and was revealed to be Elizabeth Smart, the kidnapping victim turned activist.

Her ouster meant that Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra are one half of the Super Six. Who do you think will join them from Group A? And which of the four celebrities disguised as Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip will be unmasked?

