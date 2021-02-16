‘The Masked Dancer’ Finale Clues For Top 3: Cotton Candy, Sloth and Tulip

“The Masked Dancer” finale on Wednesday February 17 will conclude with the crowning of the first winner. Only three of the 10 celebrities who kicked off this spin-off of “The Masked Singer” remain in the running to wear the Diamond Mask. This trio of talent — disguised as Cotton Candy, Sloth and Tulip — will dance one last time on the season 1 finale on FOX.

A huge part of the appeal of this show, like “The Masked Singer,” is figuring out the names of the famous faces hiding beneath the masks. We’ve compiled all “The Masked Dancer” clues, guesses and spoilers for the contestants. If you want to know the true identities of the trio competing in the season 1 finale of “The Masked Dancer,” take a scroll through the photo gallery above. And be sure to sound off with your theories in the comments section below.

The Top 3 made it to the final by impressing the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) with their dancing skills. Their most recent appearance was as part of the Top 4 competing on the February 10 episode. That episode ended with the elimination of Zebra, who was revealed by host Craig Robinson to be boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya.

