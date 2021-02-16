‘The Masked Dancer’ finale Tulip profile: Has she bloomed at exactly the right time to win Diamond Mask trophy?

The Tulip quickly blossomed into front-runner status on “The Masked Dancer” after she came out tapping in the series premiere episode in December. The elegant flower sent panelists Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale into a frenzy when they realized they were witnessing a dancing phenom. Now in full bloom, the Tulip will compete for the Diamond Mask trophy in hopes of becoming the first celebrity to win the Fox reality TV dancing competition.

Tulip delivered her first performance in Episode 1, dancing her petals off in a tightly choreographed tap routine to “Fergalicious” by Fergie. The panel was convinced the blooming flower was no novice to dance, but they couldn’t decide if she was a professional dancer, athlete or pop star. Tulip’s contemporary performance to “Fields of Gold” by Eva Cassidy in Episode 4 brought guest panelist Rob Lowe to tears and solidified her position as the one to beat.

Tulip was praised for raising the stakes in the Super Six when she nailed a contemporary ballet routine to “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande. In Episode 6 she ensured viewers were well aware of her more fun, sassy side when the cheeky flower jazzed things up with “My Boyfriend’s Back” by the Chiffons. Ken called her “the most technically proficient dancer in the competition” after she closed out the semifinals with a show-stopping traditional polka routine and solidified her spot in the finale.

In her various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who Tulip truly is. She said she was teased a lot growing up and appeared to have been part of a glee club and acrobats team in high school. There were clues signaling a move from Alabama to Washington, D.C. and alarm clock set for 11:00. The Tulip seems to have a famous best friend (or sister) with whom she was very competitive with when they were younger. We have also seen multiple hints that Tulip is popular on TikTok and could have a connection to the film or Broadway show “Frozen.”

With each passing performance the panelists seem to inch closer to guessing Tulip’s identity. They are convinced she is a classically trained dancer who could also be an athlete, singer or actress. Some of the famous faces they have claimed Tulip to be include social media stars Liza Koshy and Charli D’Amelio, gymnast Simone Biles, singer Ariana Grande and actresses Heather Morris, Sarah Hyland, Hayden Panettiere and Kristen Bell. More recently they guessed the Tulip could be one of these famous younger sisters: Mackenzie Ziegler, Noah Cyrus or Jamie Lynn Spears.

The celebrities that failed to keep up with Tulip were Ice-T as the Disco Ball, Bill Nye as the Ice Cube, Elizabeth Smart as the Moth, Brian McKnight as the Cricket, Vinny Guadagnino as the Hammerhead, Jordin Sparks as the Exotic Bird and Oscar De La Hoya as the Zebra. She will face off against Cotton Candy and the Sloth on Wednesday, February 17 for the Diamond Mask trophy. Are you betting on the Tulip to take home the title?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Dancer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions on your profile until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.