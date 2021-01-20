‘The Masked Dancer’ Group A power rankings: Which 3 will shake their tailfeathers into Super Six?

The four remaining dancers from the premiere episode of “The Masked Dancer” will return to shake their tailfeathers in the Group A playoffs on Wednesday, January 20. Panelists Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Paula Abdul will vote along with the virtual audience to decide which mysterious performer won’t make the cut. Three dancers will move on to the Super Six and one will be unmasked in front of America. So who has the best shot at getting one step closer to the Diamond Mask trophy? And who is the most likely to be voted out of their costume?

“The Masked Dancer” introduced us to its Group A contestants during the premiere episode on December 27, with Disco Ball receiving the lowest number of votes and being revealed as Grammy Award-winning actor Ice-T. The four remaining contestants will compete in the Group A Playoffs with hopes of advancing to the Super Six. Read our Group A power rankings below and sound off in the comments to let us know who you think deserves to win “The Masked Dancer.” (Also see our Group B power rankings.)

1. Tulip

(Group A Kickoff: “Fergalicious” by Fergie)

The Tulip proved she was no wilting flower when she nailed a tap routine and sent the panel into a frenzy. Her ability to execute complex choreography with rhythm and showmanship seems to hint that Tulip is a trained dancer. The clean and precise footwork will make Tulip tough to beat and she’s definitely a lock to advance to the Super Six.

2. Exotic Bird

(Group A Kickoff: “Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry ft. Snow)

The Exotic Bird soared over the competition with a sexy, hip-swiveling Latin routine that led to praises from Paula, who said, “If she’s not a trained dancer she certainly catches on fast.” Exotic Bird’s tall physique implies she may be an athlete, but at the very least the panel is convinced she’s a seasoned performer.

3. Hammerhead

(Group A Kickoff: “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by Backstreet Boys)

Aside from his dance moves, Hammerhead’s jacked body led the panel to believe an athlete was hiding behind the mask. But although he had some highlights throughout his routine, Hammerhead relied heavily on distractions. Multiple background dancers and props such as a beach ball kept the choreography to a minimum, which may suggest the fish is swimming upstream in this competition.

4. Cricket

(Group A Kickoff: “Jump (For My Love)” by The Pointer Sisters)

The Cricket barely moved across the stage during his upbeat performance, literally jumping up and down with no real choreography at one point. Although he seems to be having fun, Cricket just isn’t a comfortable dancer and seems stiff, slightly off beat and uncertain of his next step. We expect the insect to be revealed in the Group A playoffs, just missing the Super Six.

