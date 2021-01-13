‘The Masked Dancer’ Group B power rankings: Which 3 will move on to Super Six?

The second group of performers on Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” will return for the Group B playoffs on Wednesday, January 13. The colorful creatures will “move and groove with a whole new set of clues” in front of panelists Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Paula Abdul. Three of them will move on to the Super Six and one will be unmasked in front of America. So who has the best shot at getting one step closer to the Diamond Mask trophy? And who is the most likely to be voted out of their costume?

“The Masked Dancer” introduced us to its Group B contestants during last week’s second episode, with Ice Cube receiving the lowest number of votes and being revealed as Emmy winner and author, Bill Nye. The four remaining contestants will compete in the Group B Playoffs with hopes of advancing to the Super Six. Read our Group B power rankings below and sound off in the comments to let us know who you think deserves to win “The Masked Dancer.”

1. Cotton Candy

(Group B Kickoff: “Glitter in the Air” by Pink)

Cotton Candy separated herself from the other contestants by performing a dangerous aerial routine. Despite a nearly devastating fall in rehearsals, the sugary treat bounced back to deliver a sophisticated, elegant routine that showed flexibility and strength. Paula is convinced Cotton Candy has had professional dance training, and we’re convinced she is a lock to advance to the Super Six.

2. Sloth

(Group B Kickoff: “What I Like About You” by The Romantics)

The Sloth kicked off his season with a comedic dance that included him working out on various gym equipment. At first it appeared as though he was relying on foolishness to mask his lack of skill, but if you watch closely, the Sloth is likely fooling us all. When it came time for the slow-moving creature to nail quick footwork in a timely rhythm, the Sloth delivered with ease. Watch out for the Sloth to surprise everyone moving forward.

3. Moth

(Group B Kickoff: “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn)

The Moth delivered a fun, country line dance routine that required memorizing some intricate footwork. She doesn’t appear to be a professional dancer, but she had fun with the dance and, perhaps more importantly, has an intriguing story. There’s something captivating about this Moth that we expect to mesmerize audiences a while longer.

4. Zebra

(Group B Kickoff: “”Magalenha” by Sérgio Mendes)

The Zebra performed an energetic salsa for his opening number, but he relied a little too heavily on his fringe-covered skin. The performance was well received, but if you watch closely he didn’t do a whole lot more than shimmy around the stage and wave his arms around. His footwork on the more complicated dance sequences was a little out of step. We think the Zebra may have been masking less-than-stellar moves that can’t stay covered up forever.

