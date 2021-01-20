‘The Masked Dancer’ preview: Who’s performing tonight (January 20) during Group A playoffs?

Group A hasn’t performed since 2020 on “The Masked Dancer,” but they’re back and ready to strut their stuff on the stage during the January 20 playoffs. Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip survived their first showdown in the season premiere, as that’s when Disco Ball received the lowest number of votes and unmasked to reveal rapper/actor Ice-T. One by one these Group A contestants will perform their hearts out on Wednesday night, but at the end of the episode only three will advance to the coveted Super Six.

The last time this first group performed on December 27, the judges thought Disco Ball could be MC Hammer, LL Cool J, Smokie Robinson, Ving Rhames or Lionel Richie. In the end, he removed his costumed ball to reveal none other than the “Law & Order: SVU” star. “Absolutely the craziest thing that I’ve ever done,” Ice-T said at the time. “My daughter watched ‘The Masked Singer’ and at first I was like, ‘Meh,’ but as soon as I saw Lil’ Wayne take the helmet off I was like, okay this is cool. Then when I saw Busta [Rhymes] take it off I was like, ‘I’mma get a call eventually.’ I’m very excited to be here. This is very cool.”

The panel of “The Masked Dancer” judges (Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale and Brian Austin Green) have a mixed track record so far on guessing the secret celebrities’ identities. None of them correctly named Ice-T as the Disco Ball. However, Ken rebounded by guessing Bill Nye as Ice Cube and Brian followed soon after with a correct guess for Elizabeth Smart as Moth.

So who’s performing tonight (January 20) on “The Masked Dancer”? Here’s your preview for the four secret celebrities that’ll give it their all in front of America:

Cricket

Round 1 performance: “Jump (For My Love)” by The Pointer Sisters

Round 2 performance: TBA

Panelists’ guesses: Ryan Reynolds, Jim Carrey, Ian Ziering, Ashton Kutcher

Exotic Bird

Round 1 performance: “Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry ft. Snow

Round 2 performance: TBA

Panelists’ guesses: Marion Jones, Hope Solo, Jennifer Hudson, Venus Wimbledon

Hammerhead

Round 1 performance: “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by Backstreet Boys

Round 2 performance: TBA

Panelists’ guesses: Carrot Top, Joe Jonas, Zac Efron

Tulip

Round 1 performance: “Fergalicious” by Fergie

Round 2 performance: TBA

Panelists’ guesses: Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, Heather Morris

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Dancer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.