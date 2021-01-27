‘The Masked Dancer’ preview: Who’s performing tonight (January 27) during Super 6 showdown?

At long last, the remaining celebrities on “The Masked Dancer” will all be performing together on the same stage on Wednesday night. That’s right — it’s time for the Super 6! Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra all survived the early group rounds and will come together this week for the second stage of competition. For the next several episodes we’ll watch these finalists dance their hearts out in front of the panelists and viewers at home, until only one remains as the winner of the Diamond Mask trophy.

Throughout the past month, the Super 6 have been responsible for sending home four other aspiring dancers: rapper/actor Ice-T (Disco Ball), scientist Bill Nye (Ice Cube), activist Elizabeth Smart (Moth) and singer Brian McKnight (Cricket). These folks each received the lowest number of votes following their performances and were forced to take off their masks to reveal their true identities.

The panelists have a mixed track record so far on guessing the real faces of the celeb dancers. Ken Jeong was on the board first (shockingly) when he guessed Nye as Ice Cube. Brian Austin Green earned a point the following week when he named Smart as Moth. And Paula Abdul smartly predicted McKnight as Cricket last week. That means Ashley Tisdale is the only judge still waiting for her first correct guess. (Don’t worry, Ashley, there are still six costumed characters to unmask, so you have plenty of time.) Craig Robinson hosts the Fox reality TV program.

So who’s performing tonight (January 27) on “The Masked Dancer”? Here’s your preview for the six secret celebrities that’ll give it their all in front of America:

Cotton Candy

Round 1 performance: “Glitter in the Air” by Pink

Round 2 performance: “Sour Candy” by Lady Gaga ft. Blackpink

Panelists’ guesses: Jenna Dewan, Pink, Julianne Hough, Tara Lipinski, Kristi Yamaguchi

Exotic Bird

Round 1 performance: “Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry ft. Snow

Round 2 performance: “Latch” by Disclosure ft. Sam Smith

Panelists’ guesses: Marion Jones, Hope Solo, Jennifer Hudson, Venus Wimbledon, Janet Jackson, Jordin Sparks, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion.

Hammerhead

Round 1 performance: “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by Backstreet Boys

Round 2 performance: “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

Panelists’ guesses: Carrot Top, Joe Jonas, Zac Efron, Ryan Seacrest, Joe Rogan, Mike “the Situation” Sorrentino

Sloth

Round 1 performance: “What I Like About You” by The Romantics

Round 2 performance: “Fields of Gold” by Eva Cassidy

Panelists’ guesses: Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, Jason Derulo, John Cusack, Jonathan Groff, Keegan Michael Key, Will Ferrell

Tulip

Round 1 performance: “Fergalicious” by Fergie

Round 2 performance: “Fields of Gold” by Eva Cassidy

Panelists’ guesses: Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, Heather Morris, Sarah Hyland, Hayden Panettiere, Kristen Bell, Charli D’Amelio, Simone Biles

Zebra

Round 1 performance: “Magalenha” by Sérgio Mendes

Round 2 performance: “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo

Panelists’ guesses: Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Kevin Richardson, Floyd Mayweather, Tony Robbins, Mario Lopez, Tito Ortiz.

