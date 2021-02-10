‘The Masked Dancer’ preview: ‘It’s all come to this’ as 4 semifinalists heat up the stage [WATCH]

“It’s all come to this,” teases Craig Robinson in Fox’s preview trailer for Episode 7 of “The Masked Dancer” (watch above). The semifinals episode, titled “It’s All About The Dance,” will spotlight the Final 4 contestants still in the competition: Cotton Candy, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra. After a group performance, the secret celebs will each get to strut their stuff one by one. At the end of the hour, the person with the lowest number of votes will have to unmask and reveal their true identity. Find out how it all plays out on Wednesday, February 10.

“LEGO Masters” host Will Arnett will serve as the guest judge this week, joining regular regular panelists Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Paula Abdul. For those keeping track at home, Paula is the judge with the best track record so far at guessing the identities of the mystery celebrities, with two correct guesses. The other expert sleuths are all tied at one correct guess apiece.

So who’s predicted to go home this week? Gold Derby’s predictions say Zebra is most in danger of getting the boot. The striped hoofer has leading 11/4 elimination odds, compared to Sloth who’s next in line with 18/1 odds. Yes, that means the two front-runners of the season, Cotton Candy and Tulip, should both easily make it into the Top 3.

So who’s performing tonight (Feb. 10) on “The Masked Dancer”? Here’s your preview for the four semifinalists that’ll give it their all in front of America:

Cotton Candy

Round 1 performance: “Glitter in the Air” by Pink

Round 2 performance: “Sour Candy” by Lady Gaga ft. Blackpink

Round 3 performance: “Great Balls of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis

Round 4 performance: “Swan Lake” by Tchaikovsky

Panelists’ guesses: Jenna Dewan, Pink, Julianne Hough, Tara Lipinski, Kristi Yamaguchi, Jennifer Lopez, Gabi Butler, Simone Biles, Hayden Panettiere

Sloth

Round 1 performance: “What I Like About You” by The Romantics

Round 2 performance: “Fields of Gold” by Eva Cassidy

Round 3 performance: “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” by Dean Martin

Round 4 performance: “Twist Remix” by Neeraj Shridhar

Panelists’ guesses: Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, Jason Derulo, John Cusack, Jonathan Groff, Keegan Michael Key, Will Ferrell, Bradley Cooper, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Harry Shum Jr., Hugh Jackman, Jack Black

Tulip

Round 1 performance: “Fergalicious” by Fergie

Round 2 performance: “Fields of Gold” by Eva Cassidy

Round 3 performance: “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande

Round 4 performance: “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Chiffons

Panelists’ guesses: Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, Heather Morris, Sarah Hyland, Hayden Panettiere, Kristen Bell, Charli D’Amelio, Simone Biles, Julianne Hough, Liza Koshy, Haylie Duff, Jamie Lynn Spears

Zebra

Round 1 performance: “Magalenha” by Sérgio Mendes

Round 2 performance: “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo

Round 3 performance: “Mi Gente” by J Balvin

Round 4 performance: “Take You Dancing” by Jason Derulo

Panelists’ guesses: Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Kevin Richardson, Floyd Mayweather, Tony Robbins, Mario Lopez, Tito Ortiz, LL Cool J, Oscar De La Hoya, Conor McGregor, Barry Bonds

