‘The Masked Dancer’ preview: Who’s performing tonight (January 13) during Group B playoffs?

Group B made its big debut last week on “The Masked Dancer,” and now we’ll be seeing them again this week. That’s right — it’s the Group B playoffs on Wednesday, January 13! The remaining four hot-steppers (Cotton Candy, Moth, Sloth and Zebra) will take the stage in front of a virtual audience and the panel of super-sleuths. One by one they’ll perform their hearts out, but at the end of the episode the contestant with the lowest number of votes will be forced to unmask in front of America.

The last time this second group performed on January 6, Ice Cube lost the vote and was revealed to be Bill Nye the “Science Guy.” Who do YOU think will be heading home during the Group B playoffs, titled “These Masks Don’t Lie”? Make your predictions right now at Gold Derby.

Season 1 of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show began with 10 contestants spread out across two groups: Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Tulip and Disco Ball from Group A and Cotton Candy, Moth, Sloth, Zebra and Ice Cube from Group B. Disco Ball and Ice Cube have both been eliminated, which leaves only the Top 8. When there are six contestants still in the game, they’ll combine together into a single super group.

The panel of “The Masked Dancer” judges (Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale and Brian Austin Green) have a mixed track record so far on guessing the secret celebrities’ identities. Ken leads with one correct guess — he named Bill Nye as Ice Cube after his silly “Bad Romance” routine. Meanwhile, the other judges are still hoping for their first points. Don’t worry, guys, it’s still quite early in the competition.

SEE Shocker! Ken Jeong is first ‘The Masked Dancer’ judge to put forth a correct guess

So who’s performing tonight (January 13) on “The Masked Dancer”? Here’s your preview for the four secret celebrities that’ll give it their all in front of America:

Cotton Candy

Round 1 performance: “Glitter in the Air” by Pink

Round 2 performance: TBA

Panelists’ guesses: Jenna Dewan, Pink, Julianne Hough

Moth

Round 1 performance: “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn

Round 2 performance: TBA

Panelists’ guesses: Megyn Kelly, Monica Lewinski, Marla Maples

Sloth

Round 1 performance: “What I Like About You” by The Romantics

Round 2 performance: TBA

Panelists’ guesses: Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, Jason Derulo

Zebra

Round 1 performance: “Magalenha” by Sérgio Mendes

Round 2 performance: TBA

Panelists’ guesses: Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Kevin Richardson

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Dancer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.