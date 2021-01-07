‘The Masked Dancer’ season 1 episode 2 recap: Was Sloth, Ice Cube, Zebra, Cotton Candy or Moth unmasked? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Masked Dancer” introduced its Group B contestants during Wednesday’s second episode, but who ended up going home first: Sloth, Ice Cube, Zebra, Cotton Candy or Moth? This colorful and eccentric collection of characters gave it their all on the stage in front of a virtual audience and panelists Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Paula Abdul. In the end, four advanced to the next round while one was unmasked in front of America. How’d it all play out?

Season 1, Episode 2, titled "New Year, New Mask! (Who Dis?)," January 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Masked Dancer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Dancer’!” In the first episode, host Craig Robinson introduced viewers to the Group A contestants: Disco Ball, Tulip, Cricket, Hammerhead and Exotic Bird. After all the votes were tabulated, Disco Ball was forced to turn out his lights forever. The panelists were all shocked when Disco Ball removed his mask to reveal Ice-T. “Absolutely the craziest thing that I’ve ever done,” the actor and rapper told the judges. But enough about last week — it’s time to meet Group B!

8:10 p.m. — The Sloth will kick off tonight’s competition and he instantly looks like someone with a fun sense of humor. He says he has worked hard to get to where he is today and we see a lot of “D.R.” badges. When he was a kid he had a bad accident and people talked “down and dirty” to him, saying he was a Mickey Mouse operation. We see him brushing his teeth with “Glee” toothpaste and the number 13 on his drinking cup. Tonight the Sloth is dancing to “What I Like About You” by the Romantics. This is sort of a ridiculous routine with a workout theme, but in the right moments, Sloth actually has some moves! Overall, this was a fun and well-danced routine. Ken called it “entertaining, funny and skilled.” Paula is convinced that the Sloth is a trained dancer. His one-word clue is “Broadway” and the panel guesses the Sloth is Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline or Jason Derulo.

8:20 p.m. — Ice Cube is the next dancer to make his way to the stage. He’s pretty successful now, but the road to get there was slippery. Even though he had money, he was home alone and isolated while his mom was off doing important work (we see an image of the White House). His father was in prison. Next we see some ballet slippers and numerous comments about climate change. Tonight Ice Cube is dancing to “Bad Romance” by Postmodern Jukebox. This is a partner dance, which allows the partner to do most of the work. This isn’t bad, but I’m not terribly impressed by the Ice Cube. The panel is sure the Ice Cube isn’t a trained dancer and he gives them a brief one-word clue of “90’s icon.” Okay, so that was two words. The panel thinks Ice Cube could be Bill Nye, Bill Maher or Anderson Cooper.

8:30 p.m. — Zebra is the next creature on stage and I love the fringe on this animal! Right off the bat, the clue mentions Bong Joon-ho and Roger Deakins, which is an interesting combination of director/cinematographer. Zebra says he has fallen out of the lime light and grew up in a rough neighborhood. The initials “OS” are on the side of a vehicle and he mentions “one direction,” so perhaps he is a boy band member? He’s also dancing with a hot dog in the clue package and says the President knows his name (perhaps someone from “Celebrity Apprentice”?). Tonight Zebra is dancing to “Magalehna” by Sergio Mendes. He’s doing some salsa moves with a partner and can’t really keep up with her when they’re dancing in tandem. When he’s off on his own he sort of just shakes his fringe. Not a great dancer, but the Zebra has some rhythm. Paula loves the costume and Ken suggests he’s a trained dancer who is hiding his moves. Zebra’s one-word clue is “comeback.” The panel thinks Zebra could be Ricky Martin, Pitbull or Kevin Richardson.

