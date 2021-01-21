‘The Masked Dancer’ season 1 episode 4 recap: Was Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead or Tulip unmasked? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the Group A playoffs of “The Masked Dancer,” four contestants were still in the running to win the Diamond Mask trophy: Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip. (Group B took the stage last week.) Each of these hop-steppers gave it their all on the stage on Wednesday night, but one was sadly eliminated and forced to reveal their true identity in front of America. Special guest judge Rob Lowe joined regular panelists Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Paula Abdul this week. So which three advanced to the all-important Super Six?

SEE See all 62 ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Dancer” recap of Season 1, Episode 4, titled “So You Think You Can Mask?,” to find out what happened Wednesday, January 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Masked Dancer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Dancer’!” In the third episode, host Craig Robinson unmasked the Group B contestant with the lowest number of votes … Elizabeth Smart as Moth. “I live a pretty serious life [and wanted to] have fun,” the child advocate revealed in her exit interview about why she joined the show. But enough about last week — it’s time to eliminate one more person from Group A!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Dancer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.