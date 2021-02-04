‘The Masked Dancer’ season 1 episode 6 recap: Top 5 take the stage, but who’s eliminated? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

You can now count the number of remaining “The Masked Dancer” contestants on one hand. Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra survived last week’s Super 6 showdown and returned this week as members of the elite Top 5. Each of these hop-steppers gave it their all on the stage on Wednesday night, but one was sadly eliminated and forced to reveal their true identity in front of America. Special guest judge Mayim Bialik joined regular panelists Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Paula Abdul this week. So which mystery dancers advanced to next week’s Final 4?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Dancer” recap of Season 1, Episode 6, titled “Top 5, Dance The Night Away,” to find out what happened Wednesday, February 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Dancer’!” In the fifth episode, host Craig Robinson unmasked the Super Six contestant with the lowest number of votes … Vinny Guadagnino as Hammerhead. None of the judges guessed the “Jersey Shore” star’s true identity, though a couple of them came close by naming his reality co-stars. “I’m not a professional dancer, you guys nailed it,” Vinny proclaimed in his exit interview. But enough about last week — it’s time to get down with the Top 5!

8:10 p.m. — The dancing gets started with the Tulip. Here are a few clues from her dance partner: “I love spending time with the Tulip, she’s basically my new best friend,” he says while holding an iced coffee with a pink star on it. They have a super handshake they do before each performance and we see Tulip offering up a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Tulip can pick up any dance style and work it, but it runs in the family (we see a family-sized bag of potato chips). Tonight the Tulip is dancing to “My Boyfriend’s Back” by the Chiffons. This is a sassy, fun routine that shows the Tulip jazzing it up around her bedroom. She effortlessly nails the choreography with sharp movements and high entertainment value. This was about as well choreographed routine I’ve seen this season. Ken said she had comedy, fun, heart and skill. Tulip reveals that she’s no stranger to the stage and she’s been performing her whole life. Her one-word clue tonight is “Lifetime achievements.” The panel believes the Tulip could be Liza Koshy, Haylie Duff or Jamie Lynn Spears.

8:20 p.m. — Up next we’re getting a visit from the Zebra. What does his dance partner have to say? He is more fun than we could imagine. We see a lunch bag with the price $19.92 while she says he’s a champion in his field. We also see a $1,000 bill with a bumblebee on it being dropped into a “For Good Will” bucket. Zebra has zero fat on his body and hard muscles. Although rehearsals started off rocky, the Zebra is a fighter and he has two countries cheering them on. Tonight Zebra is dancing to “Take You Dancing” by Jason Derulo. Zebra is sort of aimlessly jumping around the stage before shaking his tassels and joining his partner for a little ballroom work. At one point he gets a little lost and just stands there. He’s fun, but this is not his best dance. Mayim loved the sense of humor, energy and dedication. Zebra’s one-word clue is “author.” The panel thinks the Zebra could be Oscar De La Hoya, Conor McGregor or Barry Bonds.

