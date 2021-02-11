‘The Masked Dancer’ season 1 episode 7 recap: Which Final 4 celeb was eliminated during Semifinals? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After six shocking eliminations, only four secret celebrities remained in the running to win Season 1 of “The Masked Dancer”: Cotton Candy, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra. This fearsome foursome survived their initial group rounds, the Super 6 showdown and last week’s elite Top 5. All bets were off on Wednesday night as each of these hop-steppers took to the stage in front of special guest judge Will Arnett and regular panelists Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Paula Abdul. So which mystery dancers advanced to next week’s Top 3, and who was forced to unmask in front of America?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Dancer” recap of Season 1, Episode 7, titled “Semifinals — It’s All About The Dance,” to find out what happened Wednesday, February 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Dancer’!” In the sixth episode, host Craig Robinson unmasked the Top 5 contestant with the lowest number of votes … Jordin Sparks as Exotic Bird. Both Paula and Ashley correctly named the former “American Idol” singer, adding points to their season-long tallies. “I can show my son that it’s okay to do things that scare you,” Jordin proclaimed in her exit interview. But enough about last week — it’s time to get down with the Final 4!

