‘The Masked Dancer’ semi-finals preview: Who’s predicted to go home on February 3?

After five weeks of competition, the Top 5 celebs on “The Masked Dancer” have finally been revealed: Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra. These masked hoofers had better bring their A-games during the all-important semi-finals, because now is when “the competition gets fierce,” declares Fox’s preview trailer (watch above). Special guest panelist Mayim Bialik joins regular judges Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Paula Abdul for another round of sleuthing, but who will be heading home before next week’s Final 4? Our readers think they know.

According to Gold Derby’s predictions, Exotic Bird is the likeliest contender to be eliminated during the semi-finals round. This talented squawker has received mixed reviews from the judges during her tenure and is routinely out-danced by her fierce competitors. Exotic Bird tops our elimination chart with 9/2 odds, followed by Zebra in second place with 17/2 odds of going home.

Exotic Bird will take a big risk this week by dancing to Abdul’s “Opposites Attract” on the big stage. The song choice prompts Bialik to proclaim, “My childhood dream is to listen to a Paula Abdul song sitting next to Paula Abdul!” In earlier rounds, Exotic Bird shook her tailfeathers to “Con Calma,” “Latch” and “Rush.”

Elsewhere in the video package, Tisdale shows her age after Abdul throws out Barry Bonds‘ name for one of her guesses. “Who is Barry Bonds?” the 35-year-old singer/actress wonder aloud, referring to the Major League Baseball superstar. Jeong, an avid sports fan, does a wide-eyed double-take at Tisdale’s comment.

So who’s performing tonight (February 3) on “The Masked Dancer”? Here’s your preview for the five secret celebrities that’ll give it their all in front of America:

Cotton Candy

Round 1 performance: “Glitter in the Air” by Pink

Round 2 performance: “Sour Candy” by Lady Gaga ft. Blackpink

Round 3 performance: “Great Balls of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis

Panelists’ guesses: Jenna Dewan, Pink, Julianne Hough, Tara Lipinski, Kristi Yamaguchi, Jennifer Lopez, Gabi Butler, Simone Biles

Exotic Bird

Round 1 performance: “Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry ft. Snow

Round 2 performance: “Latch” by Disclosure ft. Sam Smith

Round 3 performance: “Rush” by Lewis Capaldi ft. Jessie Reyez

Panelists’ guesses: Marion Jones, Hope Solo, Jennifer Hudson, Venus Wimbledon, Janet Jackson, Jordin Sparks, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Kat Von D, Dita Von Teese, Ashley Graham, Kate Upton

Sloth

Round 1 performance: “What I Like About You” by The Romantics

Round 2 performance: “Fields of Gold” by Eva Cassidy

Round 3 performance: “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” by Dean Martin

Panelists’ guesses: Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, Jason Derulo, John Cusack, Jonathan Groff, Keegan Michael Key, Will Ferrell, Bradley Cooper, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen

Tulip

Round 1 performance: “Fergalicious” by Fergie

Round 2 performance: “Fields of Gold” by Eva Cassidy

Round 3 performance: “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande

Panelists’ guesses: Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, Heather Morris, Sarah Hyland, Hayden Panettiere, Kristen Bell, Charli D’Amelio, Simone Biles, Julianne Hough

Zebra

Round 1 performance: “Magalenha” by Sérgio Mendes

Round 2 performance: “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo

Round 3 performance: “Mi Gente” by J Balvin

Panelists’ guesses: Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Kevin Richardson, Floyd Mayweather, Tony Robbins, Mario Lopez, Tito Ortiz, LL Cool J, Oscar De La Hoya

