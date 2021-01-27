‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: Cotton Candy is …

We haven’t seen Cotton Candy perform on “The Masked Dancer” since she won a place in the top six back on January 13. She returns to compete on the January 27 episode, “The Super Six.” Of the half dozen celebrities still in the hunt for the Diamond Mask, Cotton Candy is one of the strongest dancers. She won her place in super 6 with her dazzling dance to “Sour Candy” by Lady Gaga featuring Blackpink.

We’ve watched that performance over and over, as well as her first appearance when she wowed with a routine set to “Glitter in the Air” by Pink. And we’ve reviewed the Cotton Candy clues videos too. Forget all those wild guesses by the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale). Keep reading if you want to know the name of the Cotton Candy as we have all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers for season 1.

We are convinced that Cotton Candy is championship gymnast gymnast Gabby Douglas. Don’t believe us? Well consider the following:

At the 2012 Summer Olympics, Douglas won gold medals in all-around individual and team; in Cotton Candy’s second clues video we saw the Roman numeral for 12 (XII). Gabby also shared in the team gold at the 2016 games in Rio. Cotton Candy’s second Words Up was “team player.” In all, the season 1 contestants on “The Masked Dancer” have won four gold medals (we think the Zebra accounts for the other one.)

Following her success in London, Gabby wrote her autobiography “Grace, Gold, and Glory My Leap of Faith,” which made The New York Times best sellers Young Adult list in 2012. As a group, the 10 contenders on “The Masked Dancer” have written five New York Times best sellers.

Her book was turned into a Lifetime TV movie, “The Gabby Douglas Story.” We saw the word Life in the first video and the book “The Cotton Candy Story” in the second.

Cotton Candy revealed that she fell during rehearsals for “Glitter in the Air” but this was not the first time that she had suffered such a setback. And she told us that she to leave home to follow her dream. As a teenager, Gabby moved across the country to live with her gymnastics coach and family. Cotton Candy recalled having missed out on many milestones of growing up, including her high school prom.

In the first clues video for Cotton Candy, we saw a box of cereal (Gabby was pictured on the front of a Kellogg’s box following her 2012 wins), an English breakfast (that could refer to the scene of her triumph) and a cupcake decorated with false eyelashes and lipstick (Gabby has a line of cosmetics with a company called Beauty Bakerie).

On the show’s official Instagram account, Cotton Candy revealed that “One year, I took a Christmas Vacation on the ocean for the holidays.” Gabby chronicled her family trip on a cruise liner to celebrate Christmas 2012.

We won’t find out if Gabby Douglas is Cotton Candy until she is unmasked. This will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of Cotton Candy? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

