‘The Masked Dancer’ finale spoilers: Cotton Candy is …

On “The Masked Dancer” finale on February 17, the last three celebrities in the competition will perform one more time as the Cotton Candy, Sloth and Tulip. At the end of the hour, one of them will be named the winner of season 1 of this spin-off from “The Masked Singer.” We’ve rewatched every one of the seven episodes that led up to this final one and are absolutely convinced that we know who is hiding inside these costumes. Keep reading if you dare for all of “The Masked Dancer” spoilers for the season 1 finale, including the real name of Cotton Candy.

Forget all those misleading guesses by the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale). We are 100% certain we know the real identity of Cotton Candy who delivered a powerful performance set to “Get Ready for This” by 2 Unlimited/”Mickey” by Toni Basil on the semifinal.

We’ve watched that most recent routine repeatedly as well as her first four appearances when she danced to “Glitter in the Air” by Pink, “Sour Candy” by Lady Gaga featuring Blackpink , “Great Balls of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis and “Swan Lake Opus 20. Acto I Finale” by Tchaikovsky

And we’ve taken another look at all the Cotton Candy clues videos too. Keep reading if you want to know the name of Cotton Candy as we have all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers for season 1.

We are convinced that Cotton Candy is Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas. Don’t agree? Take a look at our evidence:

After Cotton Candy fell during rehearsals for “Glitter in the Air,” she revealed that this was not the first time she’d taken a tumble and that she had been pursuing her dream since she was six. Gabby certainly endured a slew of injuries during her years as a world-class gymnast. In her most recent appearance, Cotton Candy recalled that fall and said she “vaulted” back to her feet like a hero. The vault is one of the routines required for gymnasts competing in the Olympics.

In Cotton Candy’s third clues video, we saw some diamond rings shaped to look like the Olympic logo. Gabby competed at the Olympics twice and won three gold medals. As a group, the season 1 contestants on “The Masked Dancer” have taken home four gold medals (Oscar De La Hoya as Zebra accounted for the other).

At the 2012 Olympics in London, Gabby won gold medals in both all-around individual and team; Cotton Candy’s second clues video included the Roman numeral XII, which is 12. Gabby also shared in the team gold at the 2016 games in Rio. Cotton Candy’s second Words Up was “team player.”

After her triumph in London, Gabby wrote “Grace, Gold, and Glory My Leap of Faith.” Her autobiography made The New York Times best sellers Young Adult list. As a grroup, the 10 contenders on “The Masked Dancer” have written five New York Times best sellers.

Gabby’s bestseller was turned into a Lifetime TV movie, “The Gabby Douglas Story.” We saw the word Life in the first video and the book “The Cotton Candy Story” in the second.

Cotton Candy told us that she to leave home to follow her dream. As a teenager, Gabby moved across the country to live with her gymnastics coach and family. Cotton Candy recalled having missed out on many milestones of growing up, including her high school prom. In the fifth Cotton Candy clues video, we saw a red, white and blue sash imprinted with the phrase “Miss Perfect.” That certainly describes the Gabby’s career as a gymnast.

In the first Cotton Candy clues video, we saw a box of cereal (Gabby was pictured on the front of a Kellogg’s box following her 2012 Olympic appearance), an English breakfast (that could refer to the scene of her first Olympic wins) and a cupcake decorated with false eyelashes and lipstick (Gabby makes a line of cosmetics with a company called Beauty Bakerie).

On the show’s official Instagram account, Cotton Candy revealed that “One year, I took a Christmas Vacation on the ocean for the holidays.” Gabby chronicled her family trip on a cruise liner to celebrate Christmas 2012.

We won’t find out if Gabby Douglas is Cotton Candy until she is unmasked. This will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of Cotton Candy? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

