‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: Cotton Candy is …

Have you been losing sleep over the real names of the “The Masked Dancer” contestants in Group B? We’ve repeatedly rewatched their debut on the January 6 episode of this spin-off of “The Masked Singer.” And we’ve reread all of the clues to date given on social media, including Instagram. We are now confident we can tell you the true identities of the four contestants who made it through to the playoffs airing on January 13, including the real identity of Cotton Candy. Remember, she was the hit of episode 2 with her soaring performance of “Glitter in the Air” by Pink.

Forget the guesses by the panel (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) that Cotton Candy is Jenna Dewan, Julianne Hough or Pink. We’ve analyzed the individual clues for Cotton Candy as well as the ones given as a group for all 10 celebrities taking part on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer.” We are convinced we know who is hidden inside this confectionary costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including the name of the Cotton Candy.

As a group, the 10 contestants on “The Masked Dancer” have won four gold medals at the Olympics and can boast of five New York Times best-sellers.

We think that Cotton Candy is gymnast Gabby Douglas. Don’t believe us? Well consider the following:

At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Douglas won gold medals in all-around individual and team and she repeated in the latter at the 2016 games in Rio de Janerio. That haul accounts for three of the four Olympic golds won by the season 1 contenders on “The Masked Dancer.”

Following on this success, Gabby co-wrote her autobiography “Grace, Gold, and Glory My Leap of Faith” which charted on The New York Times best sellers Young Adult list in 2012.

In the first clues video for Cotton Candy, we saw a box of cereal (Gabby appeared on the front of a Kellogg’s box following her 2012 wins), an English breakfast (that could refer to the scene of her triumph) and a cupcake decorated with false eyelashes and lipstick (Gabby has a line of cosmetics with a company called Beauty Bakerie).

Cotton Candy revealed that she had to leave home to pursue her dream; Gabby did just that as a teenager, moving across the country to live with her gymnastics coach and family.

In her first appearance on the show’s official Instagram account, the celebrity disguised as Cotton Candy revealed that “One year, I took a Christmas Vacation on the ocean for the holidays.” Gabby chronicled her family trip on a cruise liner to celebrate Christmas 2012.

When she was unveiled as one of the 10 contestants competing on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer,” Cotton Candy was described as “someone sweet as candy.” That description certainly applies to Gabby Douglas,

We won’t know if Gabby Douglas is Cotton Candy until she is unmasked. This will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of Cotton Candy? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

