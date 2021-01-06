‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: Cotton Candy is …

On episode 2 of “The Masked Dancer,” Cotton Candy swirled around in a dazzling dance routine set to the Pink hit “Glitter in the Air.” She wowed the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) with her athletic prowess. We’ve been doing some digging and think we have discovered the true identity of this sweet treat. Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including the name of the Cotton Candy.

When she was unveiled as one of the 10 contestants competing on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer,” Cotton Candy was described as “someone sweet as candy.” In her first appearance on the show’s official Instagram account, the celebrity disguised as Cotton Candy revealed that “One year, I took a Christmas Vacation on the ocean for the holidays.”

We know that as a group, the 10 contestants on “The Masked Dancer” have racked up record sales of 38 million and reaped 20 Grammy nominations. They have also contended for 20 Emmy Awards. Between them, they’ve won four gold medals at the Olympics and a whopping 10 World Dancing titles. Collectively, they can boast of five New York Times bestsellers and three turns on the Broadway stage.

We think that Cotton Candy is gymnast Simone Biles. Don’t believe us? Well consider the following:

At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Biles won individual gold medals in all-around, vault and floor and as part of the United States team; she also brought home a bronze in balance beam. That haul accounts for all four of the Olympic golds won by the season 1 contenders on “The Masked Singer.”

Following on this success, Simone co-wrote her autobiography “Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance,” which reached the top spot on The New York Times best sellers Young Adult list for the week of January 8, 2017; again, that is something achieved five times by the group of contestants.

Biles chronicled her family trip to Belize on a cruise liner to celebrate Christmas 2019, which fits in with that Instagram clue for Cotton Candy.

And we know Simone can shimmy. In spring 2017, she contended on season 24 of “Dancing with the Stars” and made it fourth place.

We won’t know if Simone Biles is Cotton Candy until she is unmasked. This will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of Cotton Candy? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

