‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Exotic Bird is …

On “The Masked Dancer” premiere back on December 30, five famous folk were hidden inside elaborate costumes while performing elaborate routines to some of music’s biggest hits. At the end of the show, one of the contenders, Disco Ball, was eliminated by the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale) and revealed by host Craig Robinson to be Ice-T, the rapper turned “Law & Order: SVU” star.

We’ve been busy in the weeks since that episode aired trying to figure out the names of the remaining four contestants who are competing as Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including the name of the Exotic Bird, who closed out episode 1 with a toe-tapping routine set to “Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry.

Forget the panel guesses that the Exotic Bird is an athlete like Marion Jones or Venus Williams. Paula was on the right track when she guessed “American Idol” alumnus Jennifer Hudson. While the Exotic Bird is not that Oscar and Grammy winner, it is someone who came to fame on this reality show: season 6 winner Jordin Sparks.

The voiceover by Exotic Bird was packed with clues: “‘Deep within the secluded tropical terrain, we find a species of bird in their natural habitat, at the top of a race track.’ Hey, who said that? Get out of here. This is my story. I’m Exotic Bird, and here’s a few things about me. As you can probably tell, I’m a little competitive. I started as a teenager. I was lucky enough to win big pretty quickly. But it definitely wasn’t easy after that. I felt attacked a lot, for losing, for my relationships, even just for being a big bird. But I’m not going to let those shamers control my life. Win or lose, I will keep flying.”

The single word we heard her say in her own voice was “scored.”

As a group, the 10 celebrities taking part on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer” have sold 38 million albums worldwide. Jordin accounts for about one-fifth of those. And Sparks lays claim to one of the 20 Grammy nominations of which the group can boast.

Jordin was just 17 when she won “American Idol” in 2007; several of the runners in her clues video sport the number “17” and we saw a carton of eggs with the words “best by ’07. She has chronicled her struggles with sudden fame. Sparks has had some setbacks, including being dropped by her record label, but has persevered. She has been vocal about fighting back over criticism about her appearance.

We will only learn if Jordin Sparks is the Exotic Bird when she is unmasked. This will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of the Exotic Bird? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

GROUP B

