‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Exotic Bird is …

The Exotic Bird made it into the final six contestants competing on the January 27 episode of “The Masked Dancer” with a high-energy performance last Wednesday. She had the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale) rocking with her version of the chart-topper “Latch” by Disclosure featuring Sam Smith. This was just her latest triumph on the show and she is now one of the leading contenders to win the Diamond Mask.

We’ve rewatched that January 20 performance as well as her first routine set to “Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry featuring Snow. And we’ve scoured her clues videos as well. We are now sure we know who is ready to fly out of that Exotic Bird costume.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers for season 1, including the real name of the Exotic Bird.

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: Cotton Candy is …

We are absolutely sure that the Exotic Bird is “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks.

Jordin was only 17 when she won “American Idol” in 2007; several of the runners in her first clues video were wearing shirts with the number “17.” We also saw a carton of eggs that had the words “best by ’07” on the side.

As a group, the 10 celebrities taking part on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer” have sold 38 million albums worldwide. Jordin accounts for about one-fifth of those. And Sparks can claim one of the 20 Grammy nominations earned by them as a whole.

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Hammerhead is …

The Exotic Bird calls herself a “true warrior”; Jordin’s second album was titled “Battlefield.” Among its tracks was “Let It Rain”; the first clues video included footage of rain.

The pic of a pie in the second clues video references Jordin’s recent appearance in the Broadway musical “Waitress” which used that sweet treat as a logo. Collectively the season 1 contestants on “The Masked Dancer” have logged three appearances on the Great White Way.

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Sloth is …

And that photo of a football made us think of Jordin’s dad, Phillippi Sparks, who played in the NFL for nine seasons (eight with the New York Giants and one with the Dallas Cowboys).

The Exotic Bird revealed that she suffered from a savage bird flu; Jordin suffered a setback soon after winning “Idol” when she lost her voice and she once recorded a song called “No Air.”

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Tulip is …

We will only learn if Jordin Sparks is the Exotic Bird when she is unmasked. This will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of the Exotic Bird? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Zebra is …