‘The Masked Dancer’ Spoilers For Season 1 Finale: Cotton Candy, Sloth and Tulip Are …

“The Masked Dancer” season one winner will be crowned on the February 17 finale on FOX. The final three celebrity contestants still in contention to claim the Diamond Mask are disguised as Cotton Candy, Sloth and Tulip. Over the course of the first seven episodes, the rest of the 10 contenders were unmasked. The most recent of these was eliminated on the February 10 semi-final after he failed to impress the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale)

The Zebra was revealed by host Craig Robinson to be Olympic and professional boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya. That wasn’t a surprise to us as we had figured out the real name of the Zebra by rewatching all of his previous performances and clues videos. We’ve turned our attention to the final three contestants still in the hunt. We are sure that we know their real names.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including our guesses of the true identities of the final three who will compete on “The Finale – One Last Mask!” And be sure to click on the photo gallery at the top of this post, which catalogs all “The Masked Dancer” clues, guesses and spoilers for season 1.

Cotton Candy

Episode 2 performance: “Glitter in the Air” by Pink

Episode 3 performance: “Sour Candy” by Lady Gaga ft. Blackpink

Episode 5 performance: “Great Balls of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis

Episode 6 performance: “Swan Lake” by Tchaikovsky

Episode 7 performance: “Get Ready for This” by 2 Unlimited/”Mickey” by Toni Basil

Panelists’ last guesses: Simone Biles, Gabi Butler, Tara Lipinski, Jennifer Lopez, Kristi Yamaguchi

Our Guess: Gabby Douglas

Sloth

Episode 2 performance: “What I Like About You” by The Romantics

Episode 3 performance: “Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes

Episode 5 performance: “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” by Dean Martin

Episode 6 performance: “Twist Remix” by Neeraj Shridhar

Episode 7 performance: “Dancing With a Stranger” by Sam Smith ft. Normani

Panelists’ last guesses: Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Patrick Dempsey

Our Guess: Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Tulip

Episode 1 performance: “Fergalicious” by Fergie

Episode 4 performance: “Fields of Gold” by Eva Cassidy

Episode 5 performance: “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande

Episode 6 performance: “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Chiffons

Episode 7 performance: Polka

Panelists’ last guesses: Dove Cameron, Noah Cyrus, Liza Koshy

Our Guess: Mackenzie Ziegler

