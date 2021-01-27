‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Hammerhead is …

Fans of the Hammerhead on “The Masked Dancer” are thrilled that he has made it to the final six contenders who are competing on the January 27 episode. He has won over the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) with his enthusiasm. He made the cut last week with his performance of a dance routine set to “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd.

He first showed off his dance moves on episode 1 to “Everybody” by Backstreet Boys. We’ve taken another look at those two performances. And we’ve also had another look at his clues videos and another listen to his Word Up clues “dramatic” and “heartbreaker.” Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including our theory as as to the real name of the Hammerhead.

We are convinced that the Hammerhead is “Jersey Shore” stud Vinny Guadagnino.

Vinny has a hot bod, just like Hammerhead. They are the exact same height. And the Hammerhead costume puts us in mind of the ocean and remind us of Vinny’s 2012 SyFy film “Jersey Shore Shark Attack.”

In the second clues video, there were shots of the number “6”; that is how long the show ran starting in 2009. The image of time moving in reverse signals the cast coming back together to make “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” for four seasons starting in 2018. The image of the book, “Navigating the Shores of Life,” explicitly references its title. And the shot of an eye-chart is a nod to Vinny’s stylish glasses.

The wedding cake with two grooms made us recall the mock ceremony between Vinnie and his “Jersey Shore” pal Pauly D. who dropped a tune in 2019 titled “Silver and Gold,” the same colors as Hammerhead’s grill. Vinny was also busy that year working as a featured dancer in the Chippendales show in Las Vegas.

There were clues in the first video that referenced other TV appearances by Vinny: the word “talk” in a cup of alphabet soup points to Vinny’s talk show that ran on MTV in 2013. Two years prior to that, he guested on the show “The Life and Times of RJ Berger,” which explains the shot of the hamburger.

Guadagnino has been open about his struggles with fame and just like the Hammerhead he has said he felt trapped in a cage; indeed, Vinny even exited the house at one point in the long-running MTV reality series. Likewise both Hammerhead and Guadagnino wanted to be a lawyer.

The biggest giveaway to Hammerhead’s identity was posted on the show’s official Instagram before the holidays: “”I bought someone I love a car for Christmas and it Jingle Bell ROCKed!” That is just what Vinny did for his mother last year

We will only find out for sure that Vinny Guadagnino is the Hammerhead when he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a match-up or wins the competition. Do you think we are right about the real name of the Hammerhead? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

