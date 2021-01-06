‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: Ice Cube is …

Episode 2 of “The Masked Dancer” introduced the five celebrities competing in Group B, including one very cool dude disguised as the Ice Cube. He had the judging panel (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) singing his praises. Even before he took to the stage for the first time, we were working on solving the mystery as to which famous face was hidden inside the Ice Cube costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including the name of Ice Cube.

When Ice Cube was introduced as one of the 10 contenders competing on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer,” we got our first look at his costume, which was dominated by denim as he was dressed head to toe in blue and was sporting a couple of rings. In his first post on the show’s official Instagram account in mid December, the star disguised as the Ice Cube expressed the wish that “Santa brings me an ice cold snow globe for Christmas.”

We think that the Ice Cube is Martin Short, who played Jack Frost in the 2006 hit “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.” Beyond that connection to Christmas, St. Nick and ice, the comedy icon has a lengthy bio that includes several highlights that fit in with the clues we’ve been given about the group of contestants as a whole.

Collectively, the 10 contenders on “The Masked Dancer” have earned 20 Emmy Awards nominations. Short has been nominated for TV’s top honor a whopping 14 times, winning twice for his writing for “SCTV” and hosting the AFI Tribute to Mel Brooks.

Short penned a memoir in 2014, “I Must Say: My Life as a Humble Comedy Legend,” that charted on the New York Times best-sellers lists (as have five books by “The Masked Dancer” celebrities.)

And he has originated roles in three Broadway shows (“The Goodbye Girl,” “Little Me” and “Fame Becomes Me”); these would account for all of the appearances on the Great White Way by the contestants.

We will only find out if we are right that Martin Short is the Ice Cube when he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of the Ice Cube? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: Cotton Candy is ...

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.