‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: Miss Moth is …

The second set of contestants on “The Masked Dancer” competed for the first time on episode 2 of the show on January 6. Even before she took to the stage for the first time, the celebrity disguised as Miss Moth had caught our attention. She is sporting one of the most elaborate costumes among the 10 contenders on season 1 of this spin-off of “The Masked Singer.” Since we first saw Miss Moth flutter into view, we’ve been trying to figure out the famous face hidden behind that mask. Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including the name of Miss Moth.

The only clue we have from Miss Moth as to her real identity at this point is her post to the show’s official Instagram page back in December. She made the wish, “All I want for Christmas is you … with a side of salt!” The post also included the hint “Do you know what this clue means fly any chance”?

We are torn between two types of celebrities that could be Miss Moth: singers or chefs. Without seeing her perform, we think that Miss Moth is Cheryl James, who found fame in the 1980s as part of the hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa. She was Salt and Sandra Denton was Pepa.

The pair only recorded five studio discs but sold upward of 15 million albums; as a whole, “The Masked Dancer” celebrities have racked up record sales of almost 40 million.

Salt-N-Pepa contended for five Grammys, winning Best Rap Performance in 1995 for “None of Your Business”; as a group, the contestants contended 20 times for music’s highest honor.

The costume sported by Miss Moth is kaleidoscope of colors – a bright red leotard, a shocking blue wig and lots of gold — which is sure to attract the attention of the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale). Whether her dancing wins them over remains to be seen.

We will only find out if we are correct with our guess that Cheryl James is Miss Moth when she is unmasked. This will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of Miss Moth? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

