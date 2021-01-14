‘The Masked Dancer’ Spoilers: Season 1 Cast Revealed

Season 1 of “The Masked Dancer” is underway and is just as much fun as the “The Masked Singer,” which inspired this spin-off. Click through the photo gallery above for our up-to-date spoilers of the real names of the season 1 cast before they are revealed.

Before making our best guesses as to the names of the famous folk hiding inside the elaborate costumes, we considered their dancing styles as well as the clues provided in their pre-performance videos and their post-performance answers to the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale).

Season 1 of “The Masked Dancer” started off with 10 contestants disguised as: Cotton Candy, Cricket, Disco Ball, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Ice Cube, Moth, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra. Episode 1 concluded with the Disco Ball turned off by the panel and revealed to be rapper turned actor Ice-T (“Law & Order: SVU”). Episode 2 saw Ice Cube fail to melt the hearts of the judges and be unmasked as Bill Nye, “The Science Guy.”

Which of our guesses do you agree with and which are way off? To read our detailed reasoning of “The Masked Dancer” spoilers for season 1 scroll through the photo gallery at the top of this post. Then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.