‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Sloth is …

While “The Masked Singer” is only two episodes old, it is one of our favorite new shows of the year. We are having so much fun watching these celebrities perform elaborate dance routines while clad in cumbersome costumes that conceal their faces. We love trying to figure out which famous faces are hidden behind these masks. Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including our best guess as to the Sloth.

The Sloth is one of the most athletic of the 10 contestants on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer.” His costume consists of workout gear and he is able to leap and bound around the stage. The Sloth readily admits to “a very special love for The Nutcracker.” On its surface, that reads like a reference to the ballet, which is often performed at Christmas.

But alongside this video posted on the show’s official Instagram account, there is the cautionary note: “No rush — try to figure out what this clue means.” We take this to be a reference to football. And the nutcracker drill is a favorite of football coaches to teach tackling.

While we have figured out that the Sloth is someone who came to fame as a NFL player, beyond this we are stuck. We will know a lot more after the Sloth dances for the first time on episode 2, which airs January 6. We will update this post after watching that performance, accompanying clue video and guesses by the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale).

