‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Hammerhead is …

Of the four remaining contenders in Group A of “The Masked Dancer,” the one that is proving the most difficult to determine the real name of is the Hammerhead. He first showed off his dance moves on episode 1 to “Everybody” by Backstreet Boys. The four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) were just as lost as we were guessing Carrot Top, Zac Efron or Joe Jonas. He contends again on episode 4 on January 20.

We’ve gone back and rewatched his first routine as well as the clues video. And we took a lot more listens to his Word Up clue “dramatic.” Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including our theory as as to the real name of the Hammerhead.

Putting all of this together we are now sure that the Hammerhead is “Jersey Shore” stud Vinny Guadagnino. Fans of this long-running MTV reality series knows that Vinny has a hot bod, just like Hammerhead. And they come in at the same height.

The Hammerhead costume certainly puts us in mind of the ocean and remind us of Vinny’s 2012 SyFy film “Jersey Shore Shark Attack.”

Vinnie’s best bud on “Jersey Shore,” DJ Pauly D, dropped a tune in 2019 called “Silver and Gold,” the same colors as Hammerhead’s grill. Vinny was also busy that year working as a featured dancer in the Chippendales show in Las Vegas.

There were visual clues that referenced other TV appearances by Vinny: the word “talk” in a cup of alphabet soup points to Vinny’s talk show that ran on MTV in 2013. Two years prior to that, he guested on the show “The Life and Times of RJ Berger,” which explains the shot of the hamburger.

For us, the biggest giveaway to Hammerhead’s identity was posted on the show’s official Instagram before the holidays: “”I bought someone I love a car for Christmas and it Jingle Bell ROCKed!” That is just what Vinny did for his mother last year.

We won’t get know for certain that Vinny Guadagnino is the Hammerhead till he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a match-up or wins the competition. Do you think we are right about the real name of the Hammerhead? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

