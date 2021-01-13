‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Moth is …

On episode 2 of “The Masked Dancer” on January 6, five more famous folk competing as Group B were hidden inside elaborate costumes while performing elaborate routines to some of music’s biggest hits. At the end of the show, one of the contenders, Ice Cube, was eliminated and revealed by host Craig Robinson to be Bill Nye, “The Science Guy,”

We’ve been busy since that episode aired trying to figure out the names of the remaining four contestants who are competing as Cotton Candy, Moth, Sloth and Zebra. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including the name of the Moth, who dazzled the crowd with a toe-tapping routine to “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn.

Forget those guesses by the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) that the Moth is Megyn Kelly, Monica Lewinsky or Marla Maples. However we think that they are on the right track that this is someone associated with making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Our best guess is that the Moth is Omarosa Manigault Newman, “The Apprentice” contestant who had a short-lived tenure in the White House of that show’s host, Donald Trump.

Omarosa was the break-out star of season 1 of “The Apprentice” back in 2004. She went on to compete on season 6 of “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2013. In the interim she pursued religious studies and is an ordained minister. That would certainly fit with the singular word uttered by the Moth in her real voice: “Inspired.”

As with the Moth, Omarosa was out of the spotlight for years until she aligned herself with her one-time mentor when he ran for president in 2016. She then worked for his administration for a year. In the summer of 2018, Omarosa published her memoir, “Unhinged,” which topped the New York Times best-sellers list; five books by “The Masked Dancer” celebrities have sold enough to make it onto this roster.

Since leaving the White House, Omarosa has done like the Moth and shone a spotlight on such issues as the AIDS crisis in Africa and poverty.

Finally, the panel pointed out the Moth’s model-like stature and poise; Omarosa stands 5’10” tall and sports the same figure as that of the Moth.

We will only find out if we are correct with our guess that Omarosa is Manigault Newman is the Moth when she is unmasked. This will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of the Moth? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

