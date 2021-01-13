‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Sloth is …

Of the four remaining contenders in Group B of “The Masked Dancer,” the one that is proving the most difficult to determine their real name is the Sloth. He first danced on episode 2 to “What I Like About You” by The Romantics. The four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) were just as lost as we were guessing Jason Derulo, Kevin Federline and Matthew Morrison.

Since then, we’ve gone back and rewatched his routine as well as the clues video. And we got a huge hint from his Word Up clue was “Broadway.” Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including our theory as as to the real name of the Sloth.

Before he danced we thought that the Sloth was likely to be a professional athlete. But now that we’ve seen him in action, we are convinced that the Sloth is a professional dancer, namely Maksim Chmerkovskiy. He was a stand-out on “Dancing With the Stars” for 17 seasons. Chmerkovskiy made it to the final round five times, with one win (Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis), two runner-up and two third-place finishes.

Three of Maksim’s other partners are referenced in the clues video: “D.R.” for actress Denise Richards (season 8); a red Solo cup with the number “13” for soccer player Hope Solo (season 13); and GLEEm toothpaste for “Glee” star Heather Morris (season 24).

Before joining “DWTS” in season 2, Chmerkovskiy competed at the professional level in the International Latin category and won 10 titles; as a group, “The Masked Dancer” contestants can brag of 11 such world titles.

This charismatic star was born in the Ukraine, which just happens to have a blue and yellow flag (we saw those colors in the clues video.)

The Sloth is certainly one of the most athletic of the 10 contestants on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer.” His costume consists of workout gear and he was able to leap and bound around the stage; Chmerkovskiy has been dancing since he was four.

However his dreams of dancing professionally were almost shattered when he was 13 and broke his right leg skiing; the Sloth said he had an childhood accident that was a challenge to overcome.

As a group, “The Masked Dancer” contestants have been on the Great White Way three times; Maksim accounts for all of those Broadway appearances with two stints in “Burn the Floor” in 2009 and 2010 and then in “Forever Tango” in 2013. That former show was referenced with the image of the burning room in the clues video.

The Sloth readily admits to “a very special love for The Nutcracker,” which is often performed at Christmas. When Maksim married another “DWTS” pro, Peta Murgatroyd, in 2017, Tchaikovsky’s music for this beloved ballet rang out during the ceremony.

