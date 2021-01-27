‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Sloth is …

The Sloth is one of the strongest contenders still in the hunt to win season 1 of “The Masked Dancer.” He numbers among the final six who take to the stage on the January 27 episode. The Sloth secured his slot with a dazzling performance of the “Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes on January 13. He is one of the clear favorites of the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale).

We’ve been busy trying to figure out who is hiding inside the Sloth costume. To do so, we watched both of his performances (the other was on on episode 2 to “What I Like About You” by The Romantics). And we’ve reviewed his clues videos. Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including our best guess as to the real name of the Sloth.

We are sure that the Sloth is Maksim Chmerkovskiy who was a professional partner on “Dancing With the Stars” for 17 seasons.

Chmerkovskiy made it to the final of “DWTS” five times, and finally won in season 18 (that number was highlighted on a marker in the clues video) when partnered with Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis (whose initials were seen in a clues video). Their trophy was a mirrorball, which was shown in two parts — mirror and ball — in the second clues video. The show’s initials were referenced as well with a shot of the Dentist Whitening Tooth System.

Collectively “The Masked Dancer” contestants have been on Broadway three times; Maksim starred in “Burn the Floor” in 2009 and “Forever Tango” in 2013. That former show was referenced with the image of the burning room in the clues video. (We think that the Exotic Bird accounts for the third appearance.)

The Sloth readily admits to “a very special love for The Nutcracker,” which is often performed at Christmas. When Maksim married another “DWTS” pro, Peta Murgatroyd, in 2017, Tchaikovsky’s music for this beloved ballet rang out during the ceremony. In the second clues video, we saw the Sloth propose to one of the other dancers.

Four of Maksim’s other partners on “Dancing with the Stars” were referenced in the two clues video: GLEEm toothpaste for “Glee” star Heather Morris (season 24); “D.R.” for actress Denise Richards (season 8); a bug embedded in amber for model Amber Rose (season 23); and a red Solo cup with the number “13” for soccer player Hope Solo (season 13).

Before joining “DWTS” in season 2, Chmerkovskiy competed at the professional level in the International Latin category and won 10 titles; as a group, “The Masked Dancer” contestants can brag of 11 such world titles.

This charismatic star was born in the Ukraine, which just happens to have a blue and yellow flag (we saw those colors in the clues video.)

Chmerkovskiy has been dancing since he was four. However his dreams of dancing professionally were almost shattered when he was 13 and broke his right leg skiing; the Sloth said he had an childhood accident that was a challenge to overcome.

The Sloth is certainly one of the most athletic of the 10 contestants on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer.” His costume consists of workout gear and he was able to leap and bound around the stage.

We won’t only find out for sure that Maksim Chmerkovskiy is the Sloth until he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a match-up or wins the competition. Do you think we are right about the real name of the Sloth? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

