‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Tulip is …

“The Masked Dancer” is one of our favorite new shows of 2021. We can’t get enough of it and love watching famous folk in cumbersome costumes doing difficult dance steps. On the first episode of season 1, which aired on December 30, five celebrities danced and four of them made the cut; Disco Ball was unmasked to reveal rapper turned actor Ice-T (“Law & Order: SVU”).

We’ve been been busy since that premiere scouring the clues and performance videos and have all of your “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including the identity of the most energetic dancer of the bunch, Tulip, who performs again on January 20.

On episode 1, the Tulip wowed us with her fancy footwork to “Fergalicious” by Fergie. The four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) were way off with their guesses of Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande or Heather Morris. Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including our theory as to the true identity of the Tulip.

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Cricket is …

The only word the Tulip uttered as herself was “triple.” as in threat.

We didn’t hear Tulip’s real voice during the clues video as she said, “Hey guys, I thought wouldn’t have anything to talk about in this video. But then I found this gem. I don’t want this to sound like one of those good guy, bad guy stories. But growing up, I was teased all the time. ‘I’m allergic to you.’ ‘You smell like dirt.’ ‘OK, bloomer.’ My confidence tumbled. But I tried my best not to get trolls in my head. I packed up my things and found a new sunnier place to call home. People were chill with the stranger things about me. For the first time, I felt I could really breathe and be myself. Tonight my dance is dedicated to anyone trying to find their place in the world. After all, we’re all in this together.”

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Exotic Bird is …

All of this plus the accompanying visual clues tell us that the Tulip is Mackenzie Ziegler, who came to fame on the reality series “Dance Moms.” Tulip’s toe-tapping abilities have convinced she is a trained dancer. Both Mackenzie and her older sister Maddie Ziegler, came to fame on this long-running reality TV series starting in 2011; we even saw the number “11” on a box.

Another of the visual clues was a ticket for travel from AL to DC. While it is tempting to think of this as suggesting a journey from Alabama to the nation’s capital, those are also the initials of the Abby Lee Dance Company, which was at the heart of “Dance Moms.”

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Hammerhead is …

We ruled out the Tulip being Maddie because the clues fit Mackenzie so well. She is a sensation on TikTok, which is hinted at by the alarm clock and the sign that Tulip gives as she finishes her number. And she starred onstage in “The Wizard of Oz,” which was referenced by Tulip’s ruby shoes that she clicked three times.

To top it all off, Mackenzie goes by the short form “Mack,” as in the dish of mac and cheese that we see in the video.

GROUP B

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: Cotton Candy is …

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Sloth is …

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Zebra is …

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.