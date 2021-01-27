‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Tulip is …

The Tulip is one of the favorites to win season 1 of “The Masked Dancer.” She landed in the top six competing on the January 27 episode after her outstanding routine set to “Fields of Gold” by Eva Cassidy in last week’s episode. We’ve been wondering who is hiding inside the Tulip costume ever since she made her debut on the show on December 27 with her energetic dance to “Fergalicious” by Fergie. We watched both of those performances again. And we’ve taken another look at all of the clues videos for Tulip.

We are now more convinced than ever that the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) are on the wrong track about the Tulip being Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande or Heather Morris. Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers for season 1, including the real name of the Tulip.

We think that the Tulip is Mackenzie Ziegler, who was the star of the Lifetime reality series “Dance Moms.”

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: Cotton Candy is …

Tulip is clearly a trained dancer. Both Mackenzie and her older sister Maddie Ziegler, were featured on this long-running reality TV series starting in 2011; we saw the number “11” on a box in her first clues video. And the Tulip readily admits to having a rivalry (as in sibling) with her “best bud.”

We ruled out the Tulip being Maddie because the clues fit Mackenzie so well. She is a sensation on TikTok, which is hinted at in both clues videos. And she starred onstage in “The Wizard of Oz,” which was referenced by Tulip’s ruby shoes that she clicked three times.

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Exotic Bird is …

Another of the visual clues was a ticket for travel from AL to DC. We first thought this referred to a trip from Alabama to the nation’s capital but now realize that those are the initials of the Abby Lee Dance Company, which was the studio in “Dance Moms.” And the image of the pyramid is well-known to fans of this relality show.

The two words she has spoken certainly fit in with her bio. She first said “triple” and we know that Mackenzie can dance, sing and act. Then she uttered “princess,” which got us thinking of the 2018 animated film “Ice Princess Lily,” in which she gave voice to the title character.

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Hammerhead is …

We saw an eclipse in the second clues video: Mackenzie starred in the teen drama “Total Eclipse” for five seasons beginning in 2018.

And there is reference to “day and night”; Ziegler recorded a song by that name in 2016 with Johnny Orlando.

To top it all off, Mackenzie goes by the short form “Mack,” as in the dish of mac and cheese that we saw in the first clues video.

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Sloth is …

We will only find out if we are right that Tulip is Mackenzie Ziegler when she is unmasked. That will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of Tulip? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE ‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Zebra is …