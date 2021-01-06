‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Zebra is …

“The Masked Dancer” continues on January 6 with the second set of five celebrities competing as Group B. Among these famous five is someone disguised as a Zebra. We got a sneak peek at the reactions of the judges to his first performance. Paula Abdul praised his “superb” costume while Brian Austin Green praised his “fancy footwork” and Ken Jeong speculated that his must be a “trained dancer.” Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including our best guess of the name of the Zebra.

The only clue we got before the Zebra took to the stage for the first time came via the show’s official Instagram account in the days before Christmas. This striped beast revealed that their favorite holiday tunes is “Feliz Navidad,” which is “Merry Christmas” in Spanish. The post also encouraged us to make some “wild guesses.”

We think that the Zebra is Mario Lopez. Don’t think so? Well just consider the following:

Mario, who came to fame as a teenager on “Saved by the Bell” in the 1990s, has gone on to carve out a multi-faceted career. He parlayed his second place finish on season 3 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006 to a gig hosting “America’s Best Dance Crew” on MTV for seven seasons.

And Lopez did a stint on Broadway in the 2008 revival of “A Chorus Line”; as a group, “The Masked Dancer” contestants have appeared on the Great White Way three times.

Two of Mario’s how-to books — “Mario Lopez Knockout Fitness” (2008) and “Extra Lean” (2010) — charted on the New York Times best-sellers list; as a whole, “The Masked Dancer” contenders can boast of having done this five times.

But perhaps most telling is that Lopez just starred in the Lifetime Christmas movie, “Feliz NaviDAD,” which was directed by his pal Melissa Joan Hart.

We will only know that we got our guess that Zebra is Mario Lopez when he is unmasked. This will only happen if he loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of Zebra? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You'll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our "The Masked Dancer" Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.