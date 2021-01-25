‘The Masked Dancer’ Super 6 Cotton Candy spotlight: Will she spin her way to the sweet taste of victory?

Cotton Candy literally tumbled onto the inaugural season of “The Masked Dancer,” suffering a dangerous fall while practicing an aerial stunt for her debut performance. The fearless sugary confection proved to be resilient when she rebounded with a flawless routine that earned rave reviews from panelists Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale. After sticking another performance in the Group B playoffs, Cotton Candy secured her spot in the Super Six and remains in hot pursuit of the Fox reality TV dancing competition’s Diamond Mask trophy.

Cotton Candy delivered her first performance in Episode 2, wowing the panel with an acrobatic routine to “Glitter in the Air” by Pink. Her graceful, precise movements combined with her confidence and stage presence convinced Paula that this colorful performer was a trained dancer. In Episode 3 Cotton Candy showed a more fun side, dancing a choreographed routine to “Sour Candy” by Lady Gaga. Her flexibility and athleticism quickly led Ashley to predict that Cotton Candy was a gymnast, professional dancer or figure skater.

In her various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who Cotton Candy truly is. She admits to being a perfectionist, but things in her life haven’t always been so sweet. We know that she moved away from her family to pursue her dreams when she was just a kid. She mentioned that it was hard for her to balance practice with everything else in life and she missed out on a lot of milestones. We saw an image of an English breakfast, which may imply that she has some connection to London, and we’ve seen multiple references to lips, which could suggest she has a makeup line.

With each passing performance the panelists seem to inch closer to guessing Cotton Candy’s identity. They seem convinced she’s one of the younger dancers this season and they’re fairly certain she’s a professional athlete or a trained dancer. Some of the famous faces they have claimed Cotton Candy to be include singer Pink, dancers/actresses Jenna Dewan and Julianne Hough and figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Kristi Yamaguchi.

The celebrities that failed to keep up with Cotton Candy from Group B were Bill Nye as the Ice Cube and Elizabeth Smart as the Moth. Sloth and Zebra will join Cotton Candy in the Super Six from Group B along with Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip from Group A. The Super Six will take the stage on Wednesday, January 27. Do you think Cotton Candy has what it takes to dance one step closer to the Diamond Mask trophy?

