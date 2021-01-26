‘The Masked Dancer’ Super 6 Hammerhead spotlight: Can he put a nail in the competition or is he swimming upstream?

Hammerhead will forever be part of “The Masked Dancer” history as the first performer to take the stage in the series premiere in December. The fun fish quickly impressed panelists Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale as a party starter and continued to hype up the audience in the Group A playoffs, securing his spot in the Super Six. Now the Hammerhead will swim forward in hopes of winning the Fox reality TV dancing competition’s coveted Diamond Mask trophy.

Hammerhead was the first masked celebrity to hit the stage in Episode 1, exciting the panel with his amped up routine to “Everybody” by Backstreet Boys. His dancing skills didn’t clue the panel in on his identity, but his buff physique led them to believe he was a member of a boy band or a famous actor. After another energetic performance to “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd in Episode 4, the panel seemed even more perplexed, suggesting he was a reality star or TV host.

In his various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who Hammerhead truly is. He is a self-proclaimed workaholic and we saw a plate with a burger on it and a cup of “Joe.” Hammerhead rose to fame quickly and soon felt like he had turned into someone the public wanted him to be, not his true self. He gave up his dream of becoming a lawyer and an animation of a stage and microphone seemed to imply the fish could be a comedian. There was also a prominent jersey in his clue package with the number “1” on it along with a wedding cake.

With each passing performance the panelists seem to inch closer to guessing Hammerhead’s identity. They are convinced he is known for energizing a crowd and he must have a good sense of humor. Some of the famous faces they have claimed Hammerhead to be include stand-up comedian Carrot Top, singer Joe Jonas, actor Zac Efron and TV personalities Ryan Seacrest, Joe Rogan and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The celebrities that failed to keep up with Hammerhead from Group A were Ice-T as the Disco Ball and Brian McKnight as the Cricket. Exotic Bird and Tulip will join Hammerhead in the Super Six from Group A along with Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra from Group B. The Super Six will take the stage on Wednesday, January 27. Do you think Hammerhead can swim all the way to the Diamond Mask trophy?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox.