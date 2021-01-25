‘The Masked Dancer’ Super 6 Sloth spotlight: Will the funny furball outpace the competition?

The Sloth has slowly proven he could be the creature to beat on Season 1 of “The Masked Dancer,” clawing his way into the Super Six by injecting humor and emotion into each of his performances. The laughable gimmicks in his opening number may have concealed his skill level from panelists Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale, but his creative use of props during the Group B playoffs proved this shaggy mammal is serious about winning the Fox reality TV dancing competition’s Diamond Mask trophy.

SEE See all 62 ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

The Sloth delivered his first performance in Episode 2, proving he had a fun sense of humor by dancing to “What I Like About You” by the Romantics on various pieces of exercise equipment. While portions of his routine weren’t exactly graceful, a trained eye like Paula’s saw enough precision between the laughs to pin him as a trained dancer. In episode 3 the Sloth maintained his comicality but showed off more range by using ribbons as props and executing skilled partner work to the ballad “Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes. Following that performance Ken called the Sloth his favorite dancer on the series.

In his various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who the Sloth truly is. When he was a kid he was in a bad accident and people would talk “down and dirty” to him, saying he was a Mickey Mouse operation. There have been multiple hints referring to the series “Glee” and the number 13. We also learned that when he was young he moved to a new place with a new language, eventually earning a reputation for being a bad boy. He also referenced “Broadway” in one of his spoken-word clues.

SEE Brian McKnight (‘The Masked Dancer’ Cricket) unmasked interview: ‘Being anonymous was great because I don’t dance’

With each passing performance the panelists seem to inch closer to guessing the Sloth’s identity. Based on his offbeat sense of humor, they’re convinced he could be a comedian but certainly has dance training. Some of the famous faces they have claimed the Sloth to be include actors Matthew Morrison, John Cusack, Jonathan Groff, Keegan Michael Key and Will Ferrell. They’ve also guessed the Sloth could be singer Jason Derulo or Britney Spears‘ dancing ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The celebrities that failed to keep up with the Sloth from Group B were Bill Nye as the Ice Cube and Elizabeth Smart as the Moth. Cotton Candy and Zebra will join the Sloth in the Super Six from Group B along with Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip from Group A. The Super Six will take the stage on Wednesday, January 27. Do you think the Sloth has what it takes to dance one step closer to the Diamond Mask trophy?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Dancer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spotlight on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.