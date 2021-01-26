‘The Masked Dancer’ Super 6 Tulip spotlight: Is she the one to beat after dancing her petals off in Group A playoffs?

The Tulip quickly blossomed into front-runner status on “The Masked Dancer” after she came out tapping in the series premiere episode in December. The elegant flower sent panelists Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale into a frenzy when they realized they were witnessing a dancing phenom. Following another knockout performance in the Group A playoffs, Tulip advanced to the Super Six and planted the seed that she is the favorite to win the Fox reality TV dancing competition’s Diamond Mask trophy.

Tulip delivered her first performance in Episode 1, dancing her petals off in a tightly choreographed tap routine to “Fergalicious” by Fergie. The panel was convinced the blooming flower was no novice to dance, but they couldn’t decide if she was a professional dancer, athlete or pop star. Tulip’s contemporary performance to “Fields of Gold” by Eva Cassidy in Episode 4 brought guest panelist Rob Lowe to tears and solidified her position as the one to beat.

In her various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who Tulip truly is. She said she was teased a lot growing up and appeared to have been part of a glee club and acrobats team in high school. There were clues signaling a move from Alabama to Washington, D.C. and alarm clock set for 11:00. The Tulip seems to have a famous best friend with whom she was very competitive with when they were younger. They’ve put their differences aside as adults and now support each other. We have also seen multiple hints that Tulip is popular on TikTok and could have a connection to the film or Broadway show “Frozen.”

With each passing performance the panelists seem to inch closer to guessing Tulip’s identity. They are convinced she is a classically trained dancer who could also be an athlete, singer or actress. Some of the famous faces they have claimed Tulip to be include social media star Charli D’Amelio, gymnast Simone Biles, singer Ariana Grande and actresses Heather Morris, Sarah Hyland, Hayden Panettiere and Kristen Bell.

The celebrities that failed to keep up with Tulip from Group A were Ice-T as the Disco Ball and Brian McKnight as the Cricket. Exotic Bird and Hammerhead will join Tulip in the Super Six from Group A along with Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra from Group B. The Super Six will take the stage on Wednesday, January 27. Do you think Tulip has what it takes to win the Diamond Mask trophy?

