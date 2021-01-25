‘The Masked Dancer’ Super 6 Zebra spotlight: Will the striped hoofer gallop past the competition?

The fiery Zebra has been bringing the heat on Season 1 of “The Masked Dancer,” quick-hoofing his way into the Super Six with a pair of fringe-shaking performances. After shimmying his way through his opening number, panelists Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale praised the Zebra’s costume and high-energy performance. In the Group B playoffs the striped dancer slowed things down to prove he wants to step into the limelight and win the Fox reality TV dancing competition’s Diamond Mask trophy.

The Zebra delivered his first performance in Episode 2, showing off some Latin flare as he scorched through a salsa routine to “Magalehna” by Sergio Mendes. His inconsistent moves confused the panel, leading Ken to suggest the Zebra was a professional dancer trying to downplay his talent. In Episode 3 the Zebra got romantic with a sexy partner dance to “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo. Following that routine the panel seemed confused as to whether the Zebra was a pop star or a professional athlete.

In his various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who the Zebra truly is. There was an odd mention of director Bong Joon-ho and cinematographer Roger Deakins, both of whom won Oscars last year (Oh wait, something about that clue just clicked). The Zebra says he has fallen out of the limelight in recent years and grew up in a rough neighborhood. There have been multiple clues about fighting and UFC, and suggestions the Zebra is a former fighter who now works in a senior administrative position. He’s mentioned a passion for helping others and we saw one confusing clue that read “Daddy’s appliances” on a website.

With each passing performance the panelists seem to inch closer to guessing the Zebra’s identity. Based on his moderate dancing skills and various clue packages, they’re convinced he is a performer of some kind, but not a trained dancer. Some of the famous faces they have claimed the Zebra to be include musical performers Ricky Martin, Pit Bull and Kevin Richardson. They have also guessed fighters Floyd Mayweather and Tito Ortiz along with television personalities Tony Robbins and Mario Lopez.

The celebrities that failed to keep up with the Zebra from Group B were Bill Nye as the Ice Cube and Elizabeth Smart as the Moth. Cotton Candy and Sloth will join the Zebra in the Super Six from Group B along with Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip from Group A. The Super Six will take the stage on Wednesday, January 27. Do you think the Zebra has what it takes to hoof it all the way to the Diamond Mask trophy?

