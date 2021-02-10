‘The Masked Dancer’ Top 4 power rankings: Which disguised celeb will fall short of the season finale?

The final four performers on Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” will return to the stage on Wednesday, February 10 to compete in the semi-finals. The colorful hop-steppers hope to impress panelists Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale along with viewers at home as they shake their groove things for a spot in the season finale. Who among them is most likely to inch one step closer to the Diamond Mask trophy? And who is in danger of being the latest creature unmasked in front of America?

Read our Top 4 power rankings below and sound off in the comments to let us know who you think deserves to win “The Masked Dancer.”

1. Tulip

(Group A Kickoff: “Fergalicious” by Fergie; Group A Playoffs: “Fields of Gold” by Eva Cassidy; Super Six: “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande; Top 5: “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Chiffons)

The Tulip proved she was no wilting flower when she nailed a tap routine in her debut performance and sent the panel into a frenzy. Her ability to execute complex choreography with rhythm and showmanship seems to hint that Tulip is a trained dancer. In the Super Six she performed an emotional contemporary dance that led Ashley to remark the Tulip had “raised the stakes.” It’s been a tight competition thus far, but a review of overall YouTube views throughout the season (which Tulip leads in a landslide) makes us believe Tulip is the most popular with viewers at home. In her Top 5 performance Ken said the Tulip had “comedy, fun, heart and skill.”

2. Cotton Candy

(Group B Kickoff: “Glitter in the Air” by Pink; Group B Playoffs: “Sour Candy” by Lady Gaga ft. Blackpink; Super Six: “Great Balls of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis; Top 5: “Swan Lake” by Tchaikovsky)

Cotton Candy separated herself from the other contestants by performing a dangerous aerial routine in her debut performance. In the Super Six she showed off quick footwork and flexibility, launching her to the top of our winner’s chart. Paula is convinced Cotton Candy has had professional dance training and Ken says the sugary confection defines what “The Masked Singer” is all about. Her Top 5 performance allowed her to showcase both a more fun side of herself and some classic ballet. Paula was impressed with Cotton Candy’s “funky” moves.

3. Sloth

(Group B Kickoff: “What I Like About You” by The Romantics; Group B Playoffs: “Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes; Super Six: “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” by Dean Martin; Top 5: “Twist Remix” by Neeraj Shridhar)

The Sloth kicked off his season with a comedic dance that included him working out on various gym equipment. At first it appeared as though he was relying on foolishness to mask his lack of skill, but it soon became apparent he is no dance novice. Since then he’s surprised the panel with quick footwork, athleticism and impressive choreography. Ken called him a frontrunner to win the title and Paula said he looks like a Broadway showman. His Top 5 performance was a tribute to Bollywood and showed off his impeccable partner work, almost assuring us the Sloth is truly a pro. Brian loved the performance and says the Sloth definitely has more energy than his costume leads on. We’ll be shocked if he’s not in the finale.

4. Zebra

(Group B Kickoff: “”Magalenha” by Sérgio Mendes; Group B Playoffs: “All My Life” by K-Ci and JoJo; Super Six: “Mi Gente” by J Balvin; Top 5: “Take You Dancing” by Jason Derulo)

Unfortunately, the Zebra is probably on his last hoof. He performed an energetic salsa for his opening number, but he relied a little too heavily on his fringe-covered skin. His performances have been well received since then, but if you watch closely he hasn’t done a whole lot more than shimmy around the stage and wave his arms around. In the Super Six he improved his footwork, but his Top 5 performance was all over the place. Honestly, we thought Exotic Bird (Jordin Sparks) might be here instead. Nonetheless, viewers seem charmed by this striped hoofer much like last week’s guest panelist, Mayim Bialik, who said she loved his “sense of humor, energy and dedication.”

